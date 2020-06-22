The Darts Show podcast: Barry Hearn reflects on a life in sport

It's not just darts for this week's Darts Show podcast special, as Matchroom Sport chairman Barry Hearn discusses his life in sport - the highs, the lows, and much more.

A couple of days short of his 72nd birthday - and a month on from a minor heart attack - the PDC chairman sat down for an hour via Skype with The Darts Show podcast team.

There's plenty on the agenda as one of the country's most well-known sports promoters discusses how it all began, and how the purchase of a snooker hall and the arrival of a tall, red-haired man who would change the game set him on a path to success.

Download the Darts Show Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

As snooker took off in the 1980s, Hearn discusses its appeal and how darts took that on for him, as well as in several other sports along the way too. We remember big 1990s boxing nights, dabble with how the name of 'Fish 'O' Mania' came about, and what makes an event a success.

We ask the all-important question on which event or moment - and there have been many - Barry would turn back time for; get his thoughts on how his son Eddie is taking sports promotion to another level; and learn why darts has only scratched the surface.

