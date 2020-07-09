PDC Summer Series: Ryan Joyce comeback stuns Dave Chisnall as he seals first title

Joyce's never-say-die attitude saw him over the line

Ryan Joyce stunned Dave Chisnall on the second day of the PDC Summer Series to seal an unlikely title.

'Relentless' lived up to his moniker in the final. Despite trailing 3-7 in a race to eight, he stunned Chizzy with five consecutive legs to seal his first PDC ranking title.

It was an efficient day's work from the former World Championship quarter-finalist, and he can't have been accused of getting handed an easy draw. In order to reach the decider, he had to beat Andy Hamilton, Luke Humphries, Chris Dobey, Madars Razma, Glen Durrant and Gary Anderson, hitting a 101.9 average to overcome the Flying Scotsman in the semi-final.

There is also an added bonus for the Englishman - as it stands, he will qualify for the World Matchplay.

☀️🎯Summer Series Day Two winner - Ryan Joyce.



The Geordie moves into the provisional qualifying places for the Betfred World Matchplay. pic.twitter.com/7ce3ncxoDe — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 9, 2020

This comes after Michael van Gerwen sealed victory in Wednesday's event. The Green Machine was looking to seal a second consecutive title, but was shocked in the last 32 by fellow countryman Maik Kuivenhoven.

Chisnall will be left to rue what was a golden opportunity, after seemingly doing all the hard work. The five-time major finalist had ruthlessly gone about his business all day, reaching the last four with minimal fuss. He then accounted for Nathan Aspinall in the penultimate stage, but was unable to get over the line as Joyce snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Chisnall couldn't see out the victory

The players had settled into the 'bubble' in Milton Keynes for the second competition of this five-day gala, after a turbulent few days which featured Covid-19 testing and a two-and-a-half-hour delay on Wednesday.

Despite the disrupted lead-in to tournaments, the cream continued to rise to the top. Wednesday's final saw the world's top-ranked duo face off, with MVG beating Peter Wright.

Thursday's action saw three of the four semi-finalists coming from the top ten in the Order of Merit.

Download the Darts Show Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

World number three Gerwyn Price started the day like a steam train, averaging 115.6 in a whitewash win over Irishman Steve Lennon. However, the Iceman couldn't back it up as he fell to Razma in his second match.

Reigning Matchplay champ Rob Cross was another big name who crashed out early, as he was dispatched by Jason Lowe in the second round.

Summer Series 1 - Last 16 Results Last 16 Ryan Joyce 6-5 Madars Razma Glen Durrant 6-1 Niels Zonneveld Gary Anderson 6-1 Gabriel Clemens Jonny Clayton 6-2 Martin Atkins (Wigan) Peter Wright 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena Nathan Aspinall 6-3 James Wade Martijn Kleermaker 6-3 Jason Lowe Dave Chisnall 6-4 Maik Kuivenhoven Quarter-Finals Ryan Joyce 6-5 Glen Durrant Gary Anderson 6-4 Jonny Clayton Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Peter Wright Dave Chisnall 6-2 Martijn Kleermaker Semi-Finals Ryan Joyce 7-3 Gary Anderson Dave Chisnall 7-5 Nathan Aspinall Final Ryan Joyce 8-7 Dave Chisnall

The action continues on Friday, with the third of the five Players Championship events that signal the resumption in play.

At the end of the five days, the leader of the Order of Merit will also claim a place at the Grand Slam of Darts. MVG currently remains in front, £1,000 ahead of Joyce.

Darts is back on Sky Sports in July, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day until the final on Sunday, July 26.