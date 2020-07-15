Premier League Darts: Six nights played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes in August

The Premier League will resume behind closed doors with six nights of action from August 25-30

The PDC has released a revised schedule for the 2020 Premier League, which will see the tournament resume in August, with six nights played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions in place, the double-header at Rotterdam Ahoy will not take place in 2020, along with the scheduled league nights in Birmingham, Belfast, Leeds and Berlin.

Six replacement nights, including Judgement Night which will see one player eliminated from the competition, will take place behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena from August 25-30.

The 2020 Premier League is then scheduled to continue with the remaining four league nights in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield, before the top four players contest the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on its revised date of October 22.

Michael van Gerwen is bidding to win a fifth consecutive Premier League crown

The PDC has also announced the schedule for the 2021 Premier League season and the European roadshow will have a fresh look, as Brighton returns to host one of the 17 nights of action, with the Play-Offs taking place in Berlin.

Following a three-season absence, the Brighton Centre will return as one of 17 individual venues to host the 2021 Premier League, which will be staged on Thursday nights from February to May.

Having held successful Premier League nights in 2018 and 2019, Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena will be the destination all players will be bidding to reach for the Play-Offs on Thursday May 27.

The 2021 campaign will begin at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on February 4, before visits to the 3Arena in Dublin and Newcastle's Utilita Arena.

The Premier League will return to Rotterdam Ahoy for a sixth successive year on February 25, while Judgement Night will take place at The Brighton Centre on April 1 as the tournament revisits the popular south coast venue.

Glen Durrant occupies top spot in this year's table after the opening six nights

Aberdeen's P&J Live will host a Premier League night for a second successive year on April 22, while the final night of league phase action will take place at The O2 in London on May 20.

The top four players at the conclusion of the league phase will then travel to Berlin for the Play-Offs, as the season-ending semi-finals and final are held outside of the UK for the first time since the tournament's inception.

Ticket holders for five venues cancelled in 2020 (Birmingham, Belfast, Leeds, Berlin and the Thursday night in Rotterdam) will have their tickets automatically transferred for the same seat at the 2021 event at the same venue, but more information is available via the PDC website.

2020 Unibet Premier League

Revised Schedule - as of July 15 2020

Night 7 - Tuesday August 25, Milton Keynes

Night 8 - Wednesday August 26, Milton Keynes

Judgement Night - Thursday August 27, Milton Keynes

Night 10 - Friday August 28, Milton Keynes

Night 11 - Saturday August 29, Milton Keynes

Night 12 - Sunday August 30, Milton Keynes

Night 13 - Thursday September 17, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night 14 - Thursday September 24, The Manchester Arena

Night 15 - Thursday October 1, The Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Night 16 - Thursday October 15, The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Play-Offs - Thursday October 22, The O2, London

2021 Premier League Schedule

Night 1 - Thursday February 4, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Night 2 - Thursday February 11, 3Arena, Dublin

Night 3 - Thursday February 18, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Night 4 - Thursday February 25, Rotterdam Ahoy

Night 5 - Thursday March 4, Westpoint Exeter

Night 6 - Thursday March 11, The SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 7 - Thursday March 18, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Night 8 - Thursday March 25, The Manchester Arena

Night 9 - Thursday April 1, The Brighton Centre

Night 10 - Thursday April 8, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Night 11 - Thursday April 15, The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Night 12 - Thursday April 22, P&J Live, Aberdeen

Night 13 - Thursday April 29, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Night 14 - Thursday May 6, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night 15 - Thursday May 13, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Night 16 - Thursday May 20, The O2, London

Play-Offs - Thursday May 27, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin