Premier League Darts: Six nights played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes in August
The O2 Arena will host the Play-Offs on October 22, as Brighton returns to the Premier League Darts schedule for 2021
By Sky Sports Darts
Last Updated: 15/07/20 4:50pm
The PDC has released a revised schedule for the 2020 Premier League, which will see the tournament resume in August, with six nights played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions in place, the double-header at Rotterdam Ahoy will not take place in 2020, along with the scheduled league nights in Birmingham, Belfast, Leeds and Berlin.
Six replacement nights, including Judgement Night which will see one player eliminated from the competition, will take place behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena from August 25-30.
The 2020 Premier League is then scheduled to continue with the remaining four league nights in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield, before the top four players contest the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on its revised date of October 22.
The PDC has also announced the schedule for the 2021 Premier League season and the European roadshow will have a fresh look, as Brighton returns to host one of the 17 nights of action, with the Play-Offs taking place in Berlin.
Following a three-season absence, the Brighton Centre will return as one of 17 individual venues to host the 2021 Premier League, which will be staged on Thursday nights from February to May.
Having held successful Premier League nights in 2018 and 2019, Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena will be the destination all players will be bidding to reach for the Play-Offs on Thursday May 27.
The 2021 campaign will begin at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on February 4, before visits to the 3Arena in Dublin and Newcastle's Utilita Arena.
The Premier League will return to Rotterdam Ahoy for a sixth successive year on February 25, while Judgement Night will take place at The Brighton Centre on April 1 as the tournament revisits the popular south coast venue.
Aberdeen's P&J Live will host a Premier League night for a second successive year on April 22, while the final night of league phase action will take place at The O2 in London on May 20.
The top four players at the conclusion of the league phase will then travel to Berlin for the Play-Offs, as the season-ending semi-finals and final are held outside of the UK for the first time since the tournament's inception.
Ticket holders for five venues cancelled in 2020 (Birmingham, Belfast, Leeds, Berlin and the Thursday night in Rotterdam) will have their tickets automatically transferred for the same seat at the 2021 event at the same venue, but more information is available via the PDC website.
2020 Unibet Premier League
Revised Schedule - as of July 15 2020
Night 7 - Tuesday August 25, Milton Keynes
Night 8 - Wednesday August 26, Milton Keynes
Judgement Night - Thursday August 27, Milton Keynes
Night 10 - Friday August 28, Milton Keynes
Night 11 - Saturday August 29, Milton Keynes
Night 12 - Sunday August 30, Milton Keynes
Night 13 - Thursday September 17, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Night 14 - Thursday September 24, The Manchester Arena
Night 15 - Thursday October 1, The Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Night 16 - Thursday October 15, The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Play-Offs - Thursday October 22, The O2, London
Follow Sky Sports Darts on Twitter!
Stay up-to-date with the latest news from around the darting world.
2021 Premier League Schedule
Night 1 - Thursday February 4, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Night 2 - Thursday February 11, 3Arena, Dublin
Night 3 - Thursday February 18, Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Night 4 - Thursday February 25, Rotterdam Ahoy
Night 5 - Thursday March 4, Westpoint Exeter
Night 6 - Thursday March 11, The SSE Arena, Belfast
Night 7 - Thursday March 18, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Night 8 - Thursday March 25, The Manchester Arena
Night 9 - Thursday April 1, The Brighton Centre
Night 10 - Thursday April 8, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Night 11 - Thursday April 15, The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Night 12 - Thursday April 22, P&J Live, Aberdeen
Night 13 - Thursday April 29, Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Night 14 - Thursday May 6, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Night 15 - Thursday May 13, First Direct Arena, Leeds
Night 16 - Thursday May 20, The O2, London
Play-Offs - Thursday May 27, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin