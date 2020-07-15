The Darts Show podcast: James Wade, Steve Beaton and Mark Webster look ahead to the World Matchplay

The 2020 World Matchplay gets underway this weekend as live darts returns to Sky Sports, so we check in with former winner James Wade and the veteran Steve Beaton, whilst Mark Webster picks his players to watch in Milton Keynes.

Competitive darts returned for the first time in over three months with last week's PDC Summer Series and now it's all eyes on the World Matchplay.

Michael Bridge, Paul Prenderville and Colin Lloyd reconvene to give you the lowdown on the sport's return, before previewing what promises to be a thrilling event in Milton Keynes from July 18-26.

James Wade - 'The Machine' secured his first title of 2020 during the Summer Series and is now bidding to lift The Phil Taylor Trophy for a second time next week.

Wade has reached six World Matchplay finals - more than any other player in the field - and he discusses his love of the format, what it takes to win it and adding to his major haul.

Steve Beaton - We are joined by 'The Bronzed Adonis', who is embarking on his 20th consecutive appearance at the World Matchplay.

The former BDO world champion takes on 2013 finalist Adrian Lewis in his opener, but as he reflects on his longevity, he insists he's got no plans to retire anytime soon.

Mark Webster - The Welshman will be part of Sky Sports' commentary team over the nine days in Milton Keynes and he joins the boys in previewing the event, before picking out his players to watch.

Despite opting not to enter Qualifying School in January, Webster has featured prominently in the thriving online darts concept during lockdown and reveals he will attempt to regain his PDC Tour Card in January.

Dave Clark - Clarky announced on Sunday that he was stepping down from his role as Sky Sports' darts presenter with immediate effect and he's been inundated with messages of sport throughout the world of sport, and Lloydy, Beaton and Webster led the tributes.

Colin Lloyd - our very own former world No 1 is no stranger to Matchplay success following his 2005 triumph at the Winter Gardens and he offers his thoughts ahead of this year's showpiece.

The team also give their World Matchplay predictions. Will there be a new name on the title? Will Michael van Gerwen regain his crown, or will Rob Cross reign supreme for a second straight year?

Darts returns to Sky Sports in July, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day until the final on Sunday, July 26.