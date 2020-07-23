World Matchplay: Gary Anderson and Michael Smith through to last-four showdown

1:05 Story of the night - Wins for Gary Anderson and Michael Smith in last eight Story of the night - Wins for Gary Anderson and Michael Smith in last eight

Gary Anderson and Michael Smith, the only two members of the world's top 10 left in a World Matchplay littered with shocks, both won to set up a mouthwatering semi-final on Saturday night.

The pair were forced to withstand a barrage of big finishes from Krzysztof Ratajski and Simon Whitlock before finally shaking them off to avoid the same fate that has befallen many of the sport's biggest names.

Smith, a runner-up in five major finals, including last year's Matchplay, beat Ratajski 16-13, while 2018 champion Anderson came through another gruelling affair to see off Whitlock and reach a fourth semi-final in seven years at this tournament.

Michael Smith celebrates after his win over Krzysztof Ratajski

Anderson was Smith's mentor as 'Bully Boy' made his way in the game and the Scot, 20 years older than the man from St Helens, leads the head-to-head 9-7.

In the bottom half of the draw, Glen Durrant meets Vincent van der Voort and a resurgent Adrian Lewis takes on Dimitri Van den Bergh for the right to reach the second semi-final.

World Matchplay: Thursday's quarter-final results (13) Krzysztof Ratajski 13-16 (5) Michael Smith (16) Simon Whitlock 12-16 (8) Gary Anderson

Anderson sees off dogged Whitlock

Anderson had to dig deep and produce some of his very best darts to repel Australia's Whitlock, who recovered from a slow start to give 'The Flying Scotsman' a huge scare.

Whitlock had thrown the tournament wide open when he knocked out Michael van Gerwen on Tuesday night, but he fell 4-1 behind early on before finding the form that had stunned the Dutchman.

'The Wizard' seized his chance after a blistering Anderson start to pinch the eighth leg and stayed within touching distance before the Scot found an extra gear to lead 7-4. Instead of Anderson powering clear, The Wizard dug into his box of tricks to produce a pair of magical finishes.

After taking out 108 in style, Whitlock landed a sensational bull-bull finish for a 120 check-out before a missed dart at the same bullseye target cost him a chance to level at 7-7.

0:24 Simon Whitlock hits a 120 checkout, finishing on a double bullseye Simon Whitlock hits a 120 checkout, finishing on a double bullseye

Anderson mopped up to stay two clear and as further chances went begging for Whitlock, Anderson established the biggest advantage of the match to move four clear.

There was time for another burst from the Aussie, who reduced the deficit to 10-8 when he pinned 114, his fourth huge finish of the match, and an invigorated Whitlock claimed another two to draw level.

The pair shared the next four, with Anderson unable to shake off his opponent but, at 12-12, the 16th seed from Australia finally wilted as Anderson powered to the finishing line for an impressive victory and yet another major semi-final.

1:41 Anderson reflects on his victory over Whitlock Anderson reflects on his victory over Whitlock

World Matchplay: Friday's quarter-final matches (14) Adrian Lewis v Dimitri Van den Bergh (15) Glen Durrant v Vincent van der Voort

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Download the Darts Show Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

'Bully Boy' stays in hunt for maiden major

Before last year Smith had not gone beyond the last 16 of the Matchplay, but on Thursday night he saw off a dogged Krzysztof Ratajski to book his place in the semi-finals for the second successive year.

'Bully Boy' was beaten by Rob Cross in last year's Matchplay showpiece in Blackpool and he remained on course to at least match that performance following a 16-13 victory which featured 13 maximums and an impressive 48 per cent success rate on his doubles.

There was nothing in an enthralling contest until a five-leg burst from Smith took him into a 14-9 lead just as Ratajski's determination faltered.

'The Polish Eagle' had reached the biggest match of his televised career on the back of the highest average of the eight players remaining and, while his scoring faltered a little, his big finishing did not desert him.

0:44 Smith eventually saw off Ratajski to reach the semi-finals Smith eventually saw off Ratajski to reach the semi-finals

@BullyBoy180 has played 58 legs so far with 50% on doubles!! Impressive to say the least — Mark Webster (@Webby180) July 23, 2020

An early 128 finish via the bullseye kept him in touch after a fast start from Smith, who led 2-0 and 4-2, but Ratajski showed the class that has brought him five ranking titles in a meteoric two years.

The Pole hit the front for the first time to lead 6-5 and stayed ahead when he hit the bullseye again, this time for a nerveless 161 finish and an 8-7 advantage.

0:27 Ratajski's finishing ensured he pushed Smith all the way to the finish line Ratajski's finishing ensured he pushed Smith all the way to the finish line

Smith kept his cool to move back in front at 9-8 only for Ratajski to pin his third three-figure out-shot for a level contest before Bully Boy's pivotal burst.

Ratajski hinted at a comeback when he closed to within two thanks to a double nine that came only after Smith had failed to punish five missed darts at double.

But there were no further mistakes from the former World Youth champion, who claimed two of the next three legs to cross the finish line for a date with Anderson.

2:16 Smith felt he gave so many chances away in his quarter-final against Ratajski but was glad to get the job done Smith felt he gave so many chances away in his quarter-final against Ratajski but was glad to get the job done

Darts is back on Sky Sports in July and August, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay followed by the six-day Premier League resumption which gets underway on Tuesday August 25.