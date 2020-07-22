Premier League Darts: First three nights confirmed with Challengers in place

Michael van Gerwen is a five-time Premier League champion

The fixtures have been confirmed for the first three nights of the Premier League's return next month and you can watch the action live on Sky Sports.

Six league nights had been held during the 2020 Premier League season before the coronavirus pandemic caused the suspension of events in mid-March.

The tournament will return with six successive nights being held behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes from August 25-30, with the fixtures including those originally planned for the original Night Seven, Night Eight and Judgement Night.

The first three nights of action will see the final three Challengers - Chris Dobey, Jeffrey de Zwaan and Jermaine Wattimena - take to the stage for their appearance in the event, alongside the battle to avoid elimination on Judgement Night for the nine regular players.

Glen Durrant is the current league leader. Will he hold on and deny Van Gerwen top spot?

Glen Durrant, the current Premier League leader, will face world champion Peter Wright as the stars return to action on Tuesday, August 25. Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will play Rob Cross, while third-placed Michael Smith meets two-time winner Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall faces Gerwyn Price in other Night Seven ties.

Daryl Gurney, who sits bottom of the league table with two points from his opening six games, meets Dobey as the Challenger returns to the Premier League stage for his one-off appearance on a night which could be pivotal for the Northern Irish ace.

Current top two Durrant and Van Gerwen will face off in a huge tie on Wednesday, August 26, while Cross and Smith meet in a repeat of the 2019 World Matchplay final and Anderson takes on Price, Aspinall plays Gurney and Wright comes up against Dutch Contender De Zwaan.

MVG will be determined to hold on to the trophy

Judgement Night on Thursday, August 27 will see the bottom-placed player from the nine regular competitors eliminated, with Gurney meeting Wright, Cross playing Durrant and Price taking on Wattimena, the Dutchman who will be a Challenger. Van Gerwen and Anderson will clash in an eagerly-awaited showdown, and Aspinall plays Smith in a repeat of the 2019 US Darts Masters final.

Following Judgement Night, fixtures will be confirmed as the remaining eight players prepare to meet for a second time over seven more league nights, with the top four players then progressing to the Play-Offs.

Chris Dobey returns to the Premier League line-up as a Challenger

The six nights being staged from August 25-30 will commence at 1830 BST.

2020 Premier League

Night Seven

Tuesday August 25 (1830 BST), Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Chris Dobey (C) v Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright v Glen Durrant

Night Eight

Wednesday August 26 (1830 BST), Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant

Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan (C)

Judgement Night

Thursday August 27 (1830 BST), Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Glen Durrant v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Jermaine Wattimena (C) v Gerwyn Price

Night Ten

Friday August 28 (1830 BST), Milton Keynes

Night 11

Saturday August 29 (1830 BST), Milton Keynes

Night 12

Sunday August 30 (1830 BST), Milton Keynes

Night 13

Thursday September 17, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night 14

Thursday September 24, The Manchester Arena

Night 15

Thursday October 1, The Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Night 16

Thursday October 15, The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Play-Offs

Thursday October 22, The O2, London

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.