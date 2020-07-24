Adrian Lewis reveals Tyson Fury inspiration as he targets World Matchplay glory

Adrian Lewis has endured the toughest period of his career over the last 18 months, but having shown glimpses of his brilliant best in reaching the World Matchplay quarter-finals, 'Jackpot' credits Tyson Fury for reviving his fortunes.

Lewis is bidding to reach his first major televised semi-final for three years on Friday night, when he takes on two-time World Youth champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, who is enjoying a terrific Milton Keynes debut.

The 35-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent is regarded as one of the most naturally talented players of all-time, but he is without an individual major title since his UK Open success in 2014 and currently battling to retain his top 16 status.

Lewis underwent back surgery a few years ago and is yet to recapture the form that saw him clinch back-to-back World Championship titles in 2011 and 2012, although like many of his counterparts, he has used the prolonged hiatus productively.

Several PDC Tour Card holders - including world No 5 Michael Smith - lost a considerable amount of weight during lockdown and Lewis has followed suit.

The two-time world champion has shed over three stone in weight during the lay-off, which could prove invaluable given the relentless demands of the Pro Tour circuit.

Heavyweight boxing champion Fury led daily home workouts throughout lockdown on his social media channels and Lewis claims 'The Gypsy King' provided a source of 'inspiration' to transform his lifestyle.

"My aim was to get fit and that's what I have done," Lewis told the Darts Show podcast.

Lewis believes Fury did not get the credit he deserves for his contribution during lockdown

"I have been working out every day, although not for the first month I wasn't. In the first month I was just sitting there eating cheese and crackers and I thought something has got to change here.

"Tyson Fury brought out that workout that he was doing every day. To me he doesn't get the credit he deserves.

"I think say if that was Anthony Joshua doing that workout every day for the public, it would be shown everywhere. With it being Tyson, nothing was said.

"He is an inspiration and looking back I think he was 28 stone at one time, and to even just get back in the ring and do what he's done and drop that weight like he has - it just shows he's phenomenal."

Lewis will take great encouragement from Fury's revival and this year's Matchplay represents a genuine opportunity for the world No 14 land his first major title in over six years.

For the first time since the World Grand Prix in 2012, none of the world's top four have progressed to the quarter-finals and Lewis is the third highest-ranked player left in the event.

The two players ranked above him - Michael Smith and Gary Anderson - will lock horns in Saturday's semi-finals, therefore Lewis senses a huge opportunity to land a fifth individual major crown.

"Every now and then there's a tournament that always opens up like this. The likes of Peter (Wright), Michael (Van Gerwen) are always there and thereabouts, where they're not in this tournament, which has probably made it more exciting for the viewers," he added.

"I've got the experience. This is my 16th World Matchplay. The two biggest tournaments in my eyes are obviously the World Championships and the World Matchplay. They're the two biggest ones so if I can get my hands on this, that means I've won the two biggest."

As we approach the business end of the tournament, Lewis' experience could prove invaluable, particularly considering he's the only representative in the bottom half of the draw with a major PDC title to his name.

I've got to start afresh and become a player that is just coming through the ranks really. Lewis on starting afresh...

Nevertheless, Lewis' psychological approach is fascinating. Many of his counterparts would seek to use their previous triumphs as leverage, but he insists he's embarking on a new chapter in his career.

"It has just been one of those times in my life where I have had to re-evaluate everything now," he continued.

"I've come back and this is my thought process going forward now - I think I have got to forget that I have won two world titles, forget everything else that I've done in the game.

"I've got to start afresh and become a player that is just coming through the ranks really."

Lewis has impressed in reaching the last eight in Milton Keynes - he kicked off his campaign with a battling 10-8 victory over the evergreen Steve Beaton, posting an average of 97.27 - his highest on TV since December 2018.

He usurped that performance just 48 hours later against Gerwyn Price's conqueror Danny Noppert - averaging 99.81 and reeling off six of the last seven legs to defeat the Dutchman 11-7.

The manner of the display was more significant than the average itself - his throw was back to its effortless best which augurs well ahead of the latter stages of the tournament.

"Danny Noppert had taken out Gerwyn Price, so he's no mug is he? I had to play really well and he's hard to play against because he doesn't really give you a lot," added the 2013 finalist.

"He doesn't show much emotion and he finishes good shots under pressure so he's a force to be reckoned with.

"I had the gears. I am happy with that because I haven't played really well for probably two years now. I reeled off a few legs in under 15 darts - I had a 10-darter, a couple of 11's, so it's all coming good."

World Matchplay: Friday's quarter-final matches (14) Adrian Lewis v Dimitri Van den Bergh (15) Glen Durrant v Vincent van der Voort

Van den Bergh is the next obstacle in Lewis' path to glory and the pair have recent history, after 'The Dream Maker' edged out the two-time world champion in the last 16 of December's World Championship.

The mercurial Belgian boasts plenty of big-stage pedigree courtesy of his Alexandra Palace exploits coupled with his World Youth successes, although he is relatively unfamiliar with the elongated leg-play format.

By contrast, Lewis is a seasoned veteran in this department. He reached the final in 2013 only to succumb to Phil Taylor in a Winter Gardens classic and has also produced some spectacular displays over the longer Grand Slam format.

By his own admission, Lewis was below-par at their World Championship showdown, but he's determined to make amends at the Marshall Arena.

"He beat me 4-3 at the Worlds but to be honest I don't think I played well at all. I was probably lucky to get three sets. I think he is going to have a different test on his hands.

The Belgian has beaten Nathan Aspinall and Joe Cullen to reach the last eight on debut

"I'll be fired up and I'll be ready for him. I always seem to come good in longer games. It is probably the fact you've got a lot more time to settle in.

"Sometimes you can come off firing straight away, where other times when it's a shorter format you feel like you're on the back foot a little bit.

"You try and push yourself to get that early lead and it doesn't always work like that. It can work against you, but with it being a longer format now you've got a lot more time to settle in and hopefully I can do it."

