Matchplay talking points: Michael van Gerwen misery, Gary Anderson shows his grit

There were so many talking points from an intriguing World Matchplay in Milton Keynes, as Dimitri Van den Bergh etched his name into the history books by becoming the 10th man to lift the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy.

Following nine days of thrills, spills and upsets at the Marshall Arena, our writers look back on what we learned from this year's World Matchplay...

Michael's Matchplay misery

MVG failed to meet his own high standards,, as he was hammered by Simon Whitlock

Oh Michael. This was supposed to be where he claimed World Matchplay title No 3 to stand behind only Phil Taylor in terms of titles won at the end.

Instead, and for a third successive year, the world No 1 failed to make it past the last 16 in a tournament that you would think is made for him.

It wasn't just the defeat that will hurt, MVG got a bit of a beating at the hands of Simon Whitlock who followed Jeffrey de Zwaan and Glen Durrant in sending the Dutchman packing with an 11-4 second-round success.

Quite why the Green Machine has lost his way in this most cherished of tournaments is a surprise, the longer format should suit him but it's not been that way for three years.

While there remains a few understandable settling down issues with his new equipment after two titles in the Summer Series he headed into the Matchplay in good order after using the break to be with his newborn second child.

It wasn't to be this week, but knowing Michael van Gerwen he'll have his sights set on putting things right sooner rather than later.

Paul Prenderville

Abrasive Anderson

Anderson lamented his final performance

Was Gary Anderson at his brilliant best over the last week? Did he deliver in the decider? The Flying Scotsman would be the first to answer no to both of those questions.

But the fact that the two-time world champ finds himself reaching the World Matchplay final without reaching top gear speaks volumes.

He showed his class at times during the victories over Simon Whitlock and Michael Smith. On other occasions, he drew on all of his experience in gritty wins over Justin Pipe and James Wade.

It just didn't happen for the 2018 champion in the final, as he struggled to find his A-game to match the impressive Dimitri Van den Bergh.

But the past week showed that Gary Anderson isn't far off the required level. After a turbulent 2019 season, the 49-year-old is back competing for the biggest honours in the game.

Brian Barry

Bully Boy's time will come

Smith fell to his former mentor in the semi-final

Sat on the opposite side of a table it was hard not to be impressed Michael Smith in the sunshine in Milton Keynes. He's lost more than three stone, spoke about his passion to play for England but more than anything spoke about his desire to win a big TV title.

Semi-final defeat to a rejuvenated Gary Anderson will hurt, and it should for a man who contends every time he turns up in a major tournament.

Remarkably Smith hasn't won a title of any description since 2018, but the paradox is not many are reaching the later stages of the big ones more than him. Five defeats in major finals since May 2018 mark him down as darts' Andy Murray.

Also in that time two quarter-final defeats and now three semi-final defeats have followed.

There are only so many times you can give yourself chances but Smith is not yet 30 and there'll be many more opportunities to come.

Paul Prenderville

Boom or bust for erratic Cross

Cross suffered a shock first-round defeat

On the eve of the tournament, Cross - the world No 3 - spoke about getting into the world's top two. Instead the defending champion became just the second defending champion to lose in the first round, and first since Colin Lloyd.

Voltage was beaten comprehensively by Germany's Gabriel Clemens. He now drops to fifth in the world rankings, and finds himself in a dogfight with Michael Smith (4th) and Nathan Aspinall (6th) for the England spots at the World Cup.

Make no mistake, on his day Cross is still one of the world's finest, backing up his 2018 world title with a Matchplay crown and a European Championship win as well as a UK Open and Premier League final.

However in amongst that title-winning form are a worrying number of early exits, a trait that hints at a lack of confidence and one or two technical issues. He'll be looking to set the record straight in the back-end of the year.

Paul Prenderville

Vincent has his hunger back

Van der Voort impressed throughout the week at the Marshall Arena

Vincent van der Voort's World Matchplay campaign ended in acrimonious fashion, but it should not detract from a positive week's work for the Dutchman.

Van der Voort recorded convincing wins over top ten stars Dave Chisnall and Daryl Gurney, and to dominate for sustained periods against Premier League leader Glen Durrant over such an elongated format is encouraging.

The 44-year-old was bidding to reach his first major televised semi-final since 2014 and his post-match reaction towards referee Kirk Bevins can be attributed to his loss of composure, although he rightfully apologised just hours after the incident.

Nevertheless, it was a clear indication that Van der Voort has his hunger back. His persistent struggles with injury over recent years led him to contemplate retirement, but in Milton Keynes he proved he's still got plenty to offer.

His run to the last eight has catapulted him up to 28th on the Order of Merit following an extended hiatus outside the world's top 32, and whilst he may consider his quarter-final exit a missed opportunity, it could prove to be a platform for his revival. Let's hope it's the latter.

Josh Gorton

Milton Keynes, the new home of darts

Van den Bergh relished the unique set-up in Milton Keynes

It wasn't Blackpool's iconic Winter Gardens, but the Marshall Arena with adjoining hotel proved to be a fantastic venue for the sport's second most-important event.

It's probably just as well with doubts and uncertainty about where and how various sports can make their return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-day Summer Series was a huge success, with a much tighter bubble environment and while conditions were relaxed a little for the players there were still strict guidelines for everyone to adhere too.

Players were tested on arrival and then 24-hour quarantine followed as test results were awaiting - the close proximity to supermarket and restaurants did not go unnoticed by some.

No one in attendance can have any complaints and with the Premier League resuming with six nights in Milton Keynes, more of the same can be expected

With doubts surrounding a possible trip to Ireland for the World Grand Prix, it would be sensible to have the Marshall Arena on stand-by for more and they've proved they are up to the task.

Roll on the Premier League.

Paul Prenderville

