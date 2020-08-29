Peter Wright hits nine-darter against Daryl Gurney in Premier League

1:19 Peter Wright hit a nine-darter during his Premier League match against Daryl Gurney on Night 11 Peter Wright hit a nine-darter during his Premier League match against Daryl Gurney on Night 11

Reigning world champion Peter Wright hit his first televised nine-dart finish at the Premier League in Milton Keynes.

Snakebite hit back-to-back 180s before finishing 141 in the 11th leg of his clash with Daryl Gurney, but still ended up on the losing side. Nonetheless, it goes down as a memorable landmark for the Scotsman, who missed D12 for the feat just 48 hours previously, against the same opponent.

It was the second perfect leg of this year's Premier League campaign, after Michael Smith hit one against Super Chin in Dublin earlier in the year.

Premier League - Nine-Dart finishes Year Match Venue 2006 Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Manley BIC, Bournemouth 2010 Raymond van Barneveld vs Terry Jenkins AECC, Aberdeen 2010 Phil Taylor x2 vs James Wade Wembley Arena - final 2012 Phil Taylor vs Kevin Painter AECC, Aberdeen 2012 Simon Whitlock vs Andy Hamilton The O2, London - semi-finals 2016 Adrian Lewis vs James Wade The SSE Arena, Belfast 2017 Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld Echo Arena, Liverpool 2020 Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney 3Arena, Dublin 2020 Peter Wright vs Daryl Gurney Marhsall Arena, Milton Keynes

2:11 Despite his defeat to Gurney, Wright says it was special to hit a televised nine-darter on Night 11 of the Premier League Despite his defeat to Gurney, Wright says it was special to hit a televised nine-darter on Night 11 of the Premier League

"I've always wanted to hit one on TV, and to hit one in the Premier League is fantastic," he said after the match, which he went on to lose 8-6. "For the world champion to do that on TV, I'm pretty happy.

"I missed it the other day against him by miles. But I focused this time, and I managed to get it.

"I am proud. I was gutted the other day I missed it.

"It's another thing off my list. MVG has done loads, Gary has done loads, Phil Taylor has done loads. I've only done one on the floor tournament. To get one on TV, pretty special."