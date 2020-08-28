World Grand Prix moved from Dublin to Coventry

Michael van Gerwen will be looking to defend his title, after defeating Dave Chisnall in last year's final

The PDC has confirmed that the 2020 BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be held behind closed doors at Coventry's Ricoh Arena from October 6-12.

The famous double-start tournament had been due to be held for a 20th time at Dublin's Citywest Convention Centre later this year, with the venue having become a popular destination for darts fans since first hosting the competition in 2001.

However, the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic mean that it is not possible for the World Grand Prix to be held in Dublin in 2020, as the event follows the World Matchplay and Premier League in being staged behind closed doors.

"The BoyleSports World Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the PDC calendar and whilst we're disappointed we will not be at the Citywest Convention Centre in 2020, we can now look forward to an exciting and entertaining event at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry," said PDC chief executive Matt Porter.

"We saw an outstanding standard of play at the recent World Matchplay and are sure that will continue in the World Grand Prix, which remains a challenging and unique event due to the double-start format.

"The Citywest Convention Centre remains part of our plans for 2021 and beyond and we thank them for their support in exploring all options for the event to have taken place in Dublin this year."

The west Dublin venue has been home to the tournament since 2001

Play will commence with the first round split across two nights on October 6-7, with the second round taking place on October 8-9.

The quarter-finals will be held on Saturday October 10, with the semi-finals on Sunday October 11 and the final on Monday October 12.

All the action will be live on Sky Sports.

Don't miss a dart as the Premier League reaches it conclusion on Sky Sports - the action continues through to Sunday August 30, and resumes again on Wednesday September 2