Gerwyn Price hungry for further titles after sealing World Grand Prix glory in Coventry

Gerwyn Price added the World Grand Prix to his major collection with victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode in Monday's final

Gerwyn Price secured back-to-back televised titles by defeating debutant Dirk van Duijvenbode to win the 2020 World Grand Prix in Coventry on Monday night, and the Welshman is targeting further success ahead of his impending Grand Slam of Darts defence.

'The Iceman' continued his imperious form by following up last month's World Series of Darts Finals success with a convincing victory over Van Duijvenbode to claim his maiden Grand Prix crown - the fourth televised title of his career.

Price has lost just one of his last 23 matches during a prolific period that has seen him scoop four titles within a month, and after pocketing the £110,000 top prize at the Ricoh Arena, he leapfrogs world champion Peter Wright to move to a career-high second on the PDC Order of Merit.

It continues his remarkable ascent up the darting echelons, although speaking to Sky Sports' Michael Bridge in his post-match interview, Price is hungry for further success over the coming months, as he eyes a third consecutive Grand Slam triumph.

"This one is over now and I'll enjoy it tonight but it's a European [event] coming up at the weekend and I'm looking forward to the Grand Slam," Price told Sky Sports.

"Obviously it's back here and I've got good memories with this place now winning this title, and I've got good memories with the Grand Slam.

"Hopefully I can go and defend that and who knows? Hopefully the back end of the year will be good for me."

Price is only the third player in PDC history behind Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen to feature in five major ranking finals in the space of 12 months, and with MvG defending £500,000 at the World Championship, the world No 1 spot is within his grasp.

The 35-year-old demonstrated his champion qualities against his inexperienced opponent, dominating proceedings from the outset to establish a commanding 4-1 cushion, only for Van Duijvenbode to threaten an unlikely comeback.

Having almost relinquished a similarly convincing buffer against Dave Chisnall in Sunday's semi-finals, Price admitted he was fearful that history was set to repeat itself.

"At the end I was thinking about the Chizzy game again and is he going to get it back to 4-4 having been 4-1 up and I just punished myself all the time.

"I'm bombing opportunities, giving him chances and I wasn't getting off and putting him under pressure and then he was scoring well.

"Every time I got off I was putting him under pressure and I knew if I put him under pressure, he'd play like he did halfway through the game when he was hitting nothing."

Price's family couldn't be with him on another landmark night in his career, although his partner and two young daughters proudly watched him lift the coveted title from their living room - which was broadcast on the big screen in the arena.

"Fair play, It's unbelievable. The little one in the middle is a nightmare, no honestly, she's a darling. Family means everything but it's good when you're winning trophies," Price added.

However, while a buoyant Price celebrated his sixth PDC title of the season, a distraught Van Duijvenbode offered a scathing assessment of his own performance.

The 28-year-old aubergine farmer defeated four major champions to progress to his maiden televised final and while the fairytale finale did not materialise, his £50,000 runner-up prize catapults him up 19 places on the PDC Order of Merit to 54th.

He is also assured of a debut at next month's Grand Slam after becoming the first Dutchman outside of Michael van Gerwen or Raymond van Barneveld to reach a major ranking final since 2007, although it provided scant consolation for him in the immediate aftermath.

"I feel very disappointed in myself. I don't mind losing. If I play my normal game I'm okay if I lose, but I don't know what happened," said Van Duijvenbode.

"I was pulling all my darts. I had two bounce-outs in set two that cost me the set and that would have settled me down.

"After that I couldn't get it back until I was 4-1 down and then I finally showed what I could do, and I think from that point I was the better player, but it was too late."

Van Duijvenbode was a 200/1 outsider before a dart was thrown in Coventry and he acquitted himself superbly throughout the tournament, but his frustration illustrated the self-belief he possesses.

"They say you're living your dream but it's only a dream if you don't expect it from yourself," the Dutchman continued.

"I always told myself if you play well you can make finals, so this week I finally played well and I made the final, but I didn't play well in the final.

"I'm more disappointed about my game than I am losing the final, because Gerwyn is an awesome player.

"He is No 3 in the world and I think he should be higher than he is now. I think he's No 1 or No 2, I think he's No 1 in the last two years.

"Besides that, I just want to play well and I'm so disappointed I didn't perform in the first four sets."

Van Duijvenbode was the lowest-ranked player in the field but now moves up to a career-high 54th in the world

When the dust settles, Van Duijvenbode will reflect with immense pride on a potentially life-changing week at the Ricoh Arena, having shattered a whole host of records.

He becomes the first player since the tournament's inception in 1998 to reach the final on debut and despite his disappointment, he still had a message for the darting public as he prepares to return to work on Wednesday.

"Even though I am disappointed, you all have to still buy aubergines. I am not as excited as I usually am, but still buy them."

