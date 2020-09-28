World Grand Prix 2020: Rob Cross faces Gary Anderson in first round
Rob Cross will face Gary Anderson, while Michael Smith has been pitted against Dimitri Van den Bergh as the draw for the 2020 World Grand Prix has been made.
The 32-strong field has produced some fascinating pairings for the first round, with the meeting of former PDC world champs Cross and Anderson the standout tie.
World Matchplay winner Van den Bergh finds himself up against the Bully Boy, as world No 1, top seed and reigning champ Michael van Gerwen faces Krzysztof Ratajski.
The in-form Devon Petersen, who sealed his spot in the tournament with a Euro Tour win this weekend, will take on Jose de Sousa.
In the bottom half of the draw, world champion Peter Wright opens against Ryan Joyce. Dave Chisnall and Glen Durrant are up against one another in a repeat of last year's semi-final, while world number three Gerwyn Price has been drawn with Jermaine Wattimena.
It will be the first time since 2000 that the famous double-in format tournament will not be held at the Citywest hotel in Dublin, as it will take place behind closed doors at Coventry's Ricoh Arena.
Play will commence with the first round split across two nights on October 6-7, with the second round taking place on October 8-9.
The quarter-finals will be held on Saturday October 10, with the semi-finals on Sunday October 11 and the final on Monday October 12. All the action will be live on Sky Sports
2020 World Grand Prix Draw
Top Half
Michael van Gerwen (1) v Krzysztof Ratajski
Jose de Sousa v Devon Petersen
James Wade (8) v Mervyn King
Adrian Lewis v Chris Dobey
Michael Smith (4) v Dimitri van den Bergh
Mensur Suljovic v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Rob Cross (5) v Gary Anderson
Danny Noppert v Ryan Searle
Bottom Half
Peter Wright (2) v Ryan Joyce
Dave Chisnall v Glen Durrant
Gerwyn Price (3) v Jermaine Wattimena
Jonny Clayton v Ian White
Nathan Aspinall (6) v Gabriel Clemens
Brendan Dolan v Kim Huybrechts
Daryl Gurney (7) v Joe Cullen
Jamie Hughes v Stephen Bunting
