World Grand Prix 2020: Rob Cross faces Gary Anderson in first round

Rob Cross will face Gary Anderson, while Michael Smith has been pitted against Dimitri Van den Bergh as the draw for the 2020 World Grand Prix has been made.

The 32-strong field has produced some fascinating pairings for the first round, with the meeting of former PDC world champs Cross and Anderson the standout tie.

World Matchplay winner Van den Bergh finds himself up against the Bully Boy, as world No 1, top seed and reigning champ Michael van Gerwen faces Krzysztof Ratajski.

The in-form Devon Petersen, who sealed his spot in the tournament with a Euro Tour win this weekend, will take on Jose de Sousa.

In the bottom half of the draw, world champion Peter Wright opens against Ryan Joyce. Dave Chisnall and Glen Durrant are up against one another in a repeat of last year's semi-final, while world number three Gerwyn Price has been drawn with Jermaine Wattimena.

It will be the first time since 2000 that the famous double-in format tournament will not be held at the Citywest hotel in Dublin, as it will take place behind closed doors at Coventry's Ricoh Arena.

Play will commence with the first round split across two nights on October 6-7, with the second round taking place on October 8-9.

The quarter-finals will be held on Saturday October 10, with the semi-finals on Sunday October 11 and the final on Monday October 12. All the action will be live on Sky Sports

2020 World Grand Prix Draw

Top Half

Michael van Gerwen (1) v Krzysztof Ratajski

Jose de Sousa v Devon Petersen

James Wade (8) v Mervyn King

Adrian Lewis v Chris Dobey

Michael Smith (4) v Dimitri van den Bergh

Mensur Suljovic v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Rob Cross (5) v Gary Anderson

Danny Noppert v Ryan Searle

Bottom Half

Peter Wright (2) v Ryan Joyce

Dave Chisnall v Glen Durrant

Gerwyn Price (3) v Jermaine Wattimena

Jonny Clayton v Ian White

Nathan Aspinall (6) v Gabriel Clemens

Brendan Dolan v Kim Huybrechts

Daryl Gurney (7) v Joe Cullen

Jamie Hughes v Stephen Bunting

Watch live coverage of all seven days of the World Grand Prix on Sky Sports Arena - the action begins on Tuesday October 6 from 6pm.