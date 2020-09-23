Raymond van Barneveld coming out of retirement as he bids to win back PDC Tour Card

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld is coming out of retirement and will enter the PDC's Q-School in 2021.

The 53-year-old walked away from the sport after the 2020 World Championship, in which he suffered a shock first-round loss to Darin Young.

However, after less than a year away from the sport's top level, it has been announced that he will try to win back his PDC Tour Card in January.

Van Barneveld gave this emotional interview after he made his final appearance at the World Darts Championship

"It's very simple. I miss it. I miss it terribly," Van Barneveld said to RTL News.

"I think the decision [to retire] was the right one, but I have now had a lot of time to think about it. Then I realised I miss it terribly.

"I now have a unique opportunity to realise my dream and to work in a team. I think that is the solution for me.

"Because I haven't been myself for the past two or three years, you don't always make the right decisions.

"Your head is haunted and you're a nightmare for everyone. But that's different now. I'm looking forward to it.

"I signed for three years, so we have the chance to at least get a tour card for three years.

"If I want to get my tour card, I will have to do my best."

