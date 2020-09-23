The Players Championship Finals will be staged behind closed doors
Darts tournament unable to be played at Butlin's Minehead Resort
Last Updated: 23/09/20 10:35am
The Players Championship Finals will be staged behind closed doors in November, with the Butlin's Minehead Resort unable to host the event in 2020.
The three-day tournament is hugely popular with fans who book weekend-break packages with Butlin's, providing accommodation and tickets for the feast of darts across two stages.
However, Butlin's have confirmed that the current social-distancing guidelines will prevent the tournament being staged in Minehead this year.
Fans who had booked a weekend-break package will have the option to move their booking to the 2021 tournament or to a different Butlin's break, or to obtain a refund.
The PDC will confirm details of a rearranged venue for the Finals in due course.
The tournament features the top 64 players from the final 2020 Players Championship Order of Merit competing for £500,000 in prize money.
The first two days of action features play across two stages, with the third day centred around one stage from the quarter-finals onwards.
The weekend's action also includes the PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship Final, which is held between the semi-finals and final of the Players Championship Finals.
Last year's tournament was won by Michael van Gerwen, who defeated Gerwyn Price 11-9 in a thrilling final to win his fifth Players Championship Finals title.
