The Players Championship Finals will be staged behind closed doors

Michael van Gerwen is the reigning champion in Minehead

The Players Championship Finals will be staged behind closed doors in November, with the Butlin's Minehead Resort unable to host the event in 2020.

The three-day tournament is hugely popular with fans who book weekend-break packages with Butlin's, providing accommodation and tickets for the feast of darts across two stages.

However, Butlin's have confirmed that the current social-distancing guidelines will prevent the tournament being staged in Minehead this year.

Butlin's Minehead Resort has proven popular among darts fans

Fans who had booked a weekend-break package will have the option to move their booking to the 2021 tournament or to a different Butlin's break, or to obtain a refund.

The PDC will confirm details of a rearranged venue for the Finals in due course.

The tournament features the top 64 players from the final 2020 Players Championship Order of Merit competing for £500,000 in prize money.

The first two days of action features play across two stages, with the third day centred around one stage from the quarter-finals onwards.

Dutchman Van Gerwen edged out Gerwyn Price in a thriller last year

The weekend's action also includes the PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship Final, which is held between the semi-finals and final of the Players Championship Finals.

Last year's tournament was won by Michael van Gerwen, who defeated Gerwyn Price 11-9 in a thrilling final to win his fifth Players Championship Finals title.

