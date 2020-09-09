The Darts Show podcast with Wayne Mardle, Stuart Pyke and Nathan Aspinall

Sky Sports commentators Stuart Pyke and Wayne Mardle join Colin Lloyd to run the rule over a Premier League that featured an early exit for Michael van Gerwen and two new semi-finalists.

After 10 nights of action in 12 days there is a whole lot to dissect as Glen Durrant, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall made the Premier League top four and booked a place at The O2 next month.

With Durrant becoming just the third man to top the league phase, big names joining MVG in missing out and plenty of news to get stuck into, here is what to expect.

Wayne Mardle - 'Hawaii 501' was back after missing the World Matchplay and he joins us for his verdict on just what is going wrong for Van Gerwen, whose sixth-placed finish and inconsistent form was the surprise of the league phase.

Contenders - After two years of 10 invited players making up the 10-team league, the panel ponder whether or not the concept has run its course and how next year's competition might look.

PDC Calendar - Upcoming tournaments September 11 World Series Qualifier September 12-16 Autumn Series September 18-20 World Series of Darts Finals September 25-27 German Darts Championship October 6-12 World Grand Prix October 16 Women's Grand Slam Qualifier October 17-18 Women's Series October 22 Premier League Darts Play-Offs October 29-November 1 European Championship November 6-8 World Cup of Darts November 14-22 Grand Slam of Darts November 27-29 Players Championship Finals

Nathan Aspinall - The Asp's whirlwind rise continues, after he became the last man to seal a place in the top four on the final match of the final night.....it's fair to see the 29-year-old was emotional.

Colin Lloyd - Our resident major champion and former world No 1 has his say on Van Gerwen's struggles and also the man he thinks is now playing the best darts of anyone in the world.

Stuart Pyke - With Michael Bridge away, 'Pykey' steps into the breach and we get the lowdown on Gary Anderson's decision to withdraw from the World and Autumn Series as well as what we might expect from Fallon Sherrock who is in the field for the World Series Finals.

