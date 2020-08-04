PDC launches Women's Series with places at World Darts Championship on offer

Lisa Ashton is the first women to have won a PDC Tour Card. Pic: Lawrence Lustig

The PDC will stage a four-event Women's Series in October 2020 in which players will have the chance to qualify for both the World Darts Championship and the Grand Slam of Darts.

The mini-tour is set to replace the two separate qualifying tournaments for the World Championship, with two places available at the 2020/21 tournament based on prize money won across the four events between October 17-18 in Cannock.

A free-to-enter Grand Slam of Darts qualifier will take place on Friday October 16 which will offer one place in November's tournament.

"Women's darts at the top level has never enjoyed as high a profile and this is an important development," said PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter.

"This year has seen sport worldwide affected by the coronavirus pandemic and it is hugely encouraging at a time when other sports are seeing opportunities for women reduced that we are able to bring in the PDC Women's Series and create a place in the 2020 Grand Slam of Darts.

"We are also retaining two places in the William Hill World Darts Championship for female players, giving them the opportunity to take part in our sport's biggest tournament once again after the historic achievements of Fallon Sherrock last December."

1:08 Fallon Sherrock joined female sporting legends when she became the first woman to win a match at the World Darts Championships Fallon Sherrock joined female sporting legends when she became the first woman to win a match at the World Darts Championships

Lisa Ashton became the first woman to win a PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School earlier this year as one of 16 female players competing at the event.

Fallon Sherrock created history at the 2019/20 World Championship as she beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic on the way towards the third round at Alexandra Palace. Sherrock also played out a 6-6 draw against Glen Durrant as a Premier League 'challenger' in Nottingham earlier this year.

Anastasia Dobromyslova had joined Ashton in qualifying for the 2018/2019 World Championship, while Japan's Mikuru Suzuki competed alongside Sherrock at the World Championship. The latter both played in the Grand Slam of Darts last year.

Darts is back on Sky Sports later this month, as the Premier League returns with six consecutive nights of action getting under way on Tuesday, August 25.