PDC Darts: Schedule for upcoming two months confirmed including Grand Slam of Darts switch

Gerwyn Price takes aim at a third consecutive Grand Slam of Darts title in November, but the tournament, and three more, will now take place at the Ricoh Arena

Milton Keynes was the home of darts for the summer months, but the winter will see Coventry's Ricoh Arena become the sport's base with the Premier League Play-Offs, the Grand Slam of Darts, the Players Championship Finals and a five-day Winter Series played at the venue.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter confirmed earlier this week that a decision on all tournaments, bar the World Championship, was imminent and the details were confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes played host to the World Matchplay, the Premier League and the Summer Series as darts made a successful return across July, August and September, but snooker has moved in for the winter months, leaving the PDC seeking options.

Coventry's Ricoh Arena was in pole position after Porter's admission in the latest episode of The Darts Show podcast that the venue had all the facilities to replicate the bio-secure environment provided in Milton Keynes - and it will now play host for the remainder of the UK calendar.

PDC Calendar - Upcoming tournaments October 6-12 World Grand Prix October 15 Premier League Darts Play-Offs October 16 Women's Grand Slam Qualifier October 16-18 European Darts Grand Prix October 17-18 Women's Series October 23-25 International Darts Open October 29-November 1 European Championship November 6-8 World Cup of Darts November 9 Grand Slam of Darts Qualfier November 10-14 Winter Series November 16-24 Grand Slam of Darts November 27-29 Players Championship Finals November 30 PDPA World Darts Championship Qualifier

A new name will be on the Premier League trophy as table-topper Glen Durrant, world champion Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Gary Anderson battled through the Milton Keynes conclusion to the regular season.

The Play-Offs, originally scheduled for The O2 on October 22, will take place in Coventry on Thursday October 15 - three days after the conclusion of the World Grand Prix - both events will be available to watch in full on Sky Sports.

Also on the way to Coventry is the Grand Slam of Darts, which moves from its Wolverhampton home of the last 13 years. Rather than starting on November 14, the tournament will kick-off on Monday November 16, with the final now slated for Tuesday November 24.

Crowds have been in attendance in Austria and Germany over the last month, and two more tournaments have been added in Germany, but the events in Coventry will all be behind closed doors.

Last week the PDC confirmed the Players Championship Finals would not be held at Minehead, so it is no surprise that the culmination of the Pro Tour season will also be at the Ricoh Arena where it remains in its November 27-29 slot, with the top 64 players from the Players Championship Order of Merit taking part.

The addition to the calendar is the Winter Series - five days of Players Championship events that will mirror the Summer Series in Milton Keynes. The Autumn Series in Germany will mark the end of the Pro Tour season and confirm the final 64 names for the Players Championship Finals.

In addition to the schedule changes, the final World Championship qualifying tournament will be played on Monday November 30 at the Ricoh Arena, with the Grand Slam of Darts final qualifier on Monday November 9.

Darts is back on to Sky Sports in October with the World Grand Prix and the Premier League Play-Offs. Follow us @SkySportsDarts to stay up to date with all the news.