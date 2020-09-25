The Darts Show podcast: Colin Lloyd says Gerwyn Price is showing form and confidence to make him best player in the world

Gerwyn Price has won his last three tournaments and Colin Lloyd says he is playing the best darts in the world at the moment

Colin Lloyd believes Gerwyn Price is showing the form and the confidence to make him the best darts player in the world right now.

The Iceman has won the last three tournaments on the PDC circuit, including a third televised major title with his weekend victory at the World Series of Darts Finals in Austria.

Coupled with the last two events at the Autumn Series, titles that gave him the five-day Order of Merit crown, his winning run now stands at 17 heading into this weekend's German Darts Championship.

The rankings have Price behind Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright, but Lloyd, a former world No 1 and two-time major winner, is in no doubt about the best player on planet darts.

"Gerwyn is the best in the world right now and I say that because he is scoring very heavily and he is not missing doubles," Lloyd told the latest episode of The Darts Show podcast.

Price beat Rob Cross to win the World Series of Darts Finals

"He looks very sharp, he knows what he wants to achieve and he is going about it in a very professional manner - and it is very good to watch.

"If he is misses a dart a double, he still has time because at the World Series it felt like he was on a finish after nine darts every single time - or a double after 12 darts.

"When someone is scoring as heavily as he is you are going to keep giving yourself opportunities to get a shot because someone is all the way back and Gerwyn will have another three clear darts at the double.

"People are now having to up their game to stay with him."

PDC Calendar - Upcoming tournaments September 25-27 German Darts Championship October 6-12 World Grand Prix October 16 Women's Grand Slam Qualifier October 16-18 European Darts Grand Prix October 17-18 Women's Series October 22 Premier League Darts Play-Offs October 23-25 International Darts Open October 29-November 1 European Championship November 6-8 World Cup of Darts November 14-22 Grand Slam of Darts November 27-29 Players Championship Finals

Expect fireworks

Price, Wright and Van Gerwen are all in the field for the German Darts Championship and all three will be eyeing success at the next big TV event - the World Grand Prix, which is live on Sky Sports in October.

Peter Wright is also in good form according to Lloyd

The last four months of the year is when the big prizes are handed out and Lloyd is expecting big things from the three men at the top of the tree.

"The one who is closest to him at the minute is the world champion - Peter Wright - their semi-final at the World Series was unbelievable and that's because Wrighty has that belief too.

Michael van Gerwen remains the world no 1 but has suffered a run of indifferent form by his high standards

"There have been flashes of it from MVG, he still came second at the Autumn series and if Gerwyn hadn't won two of those events, Michael would have won it so he isn't playing too bad.

"He won't be pushing any panic button, when he gets on his game he oozes confidence. Michael is the No 1 in the rankings and I know would look me straight in the face and say 'I am the boss man, I am the world No 1' and he is right.

"He is used to bullying people with his prowess around the darts board but there is a confidence thing that isn't there for Michael right now And, for competiveness, finishing and most importantly results, it's Gerwyn - he is looking fantastic.

"Form breeds confidence and confidence breeds form, so when Michael gets that confidence back, with Peter firing on all cylinders and Gerwyn firing on all cylinders - we are in for a fireworks display every time they are on the dartboard."

