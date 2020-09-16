Gerwyn Price claims second Autumn Series title with victory on final day

Gerwyn Price extended his unbeaten run to 13 matches with back-to-back titles to finish the Autumn Series on a high

Gerwyn Price topped the Autumn Series Order of Merit after claiming a second title in two days with victory in Wednesday's final over Krzysztof Ratajski.

The Iceman had fought back to beat Devon Petersen, in Tuesday's final but it was a different story on Wednesday as he bossed the whole day to underline his status as one of the best players in the world.

Price was handed a walkover after Jamie Lewis had withdrawn earlier in the day and he responded with a spectacular run to the final that included five successive 100+ averages before he dipped just under in an 8-5 win over Poland's Ratajski that rounded off the week's action in Niedernhausen in Germany.

Price beat Vincent van der Voort, Madars Razma, Chris Dobey, James Wade and Jose de Sousa with a string of brilliant performances before coming out on top in the final that featured a host of breaks of throw against Ratajski to claim the £10,000 first prize and first place in the Order of Merit standings.

Tuesday's beaten finalist Petersen fired a nine-dart finish in his defeat to Dimitri Van den Bergh and looks to have done enough to secure a debut at the World Grand Prix next month.

PDC Autumn Series Day One Peter Wright 8-1 Madars Razma Day Two Damon Heta 8-4 Joe Cullen Day Three Micheal van Gerwen 8-1 Mensur Suljovic Day Four Gerwyn Price 8-7 Devon Petersen Day Five Gerwyn Price 8-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Ratajski could not stop the Iceman in Wednesday's final

Damon Heta had claimed the title on Sunday's second day of action but otherwise it was the world's finest who delivered on the Pro Tour's resumption, world champion Peter Wright and world No 1 Michael van Gerwen also winning titles.

Van Gerwen had claimed a pair of victories at the Summer Series in July and with it the Order of Merit crown, but this week it was the turn of Price to top the standings after five days of high-class darts.

MvG and Snakebite, along with Price, had been the leading contenders on the start of the final day. However, Van Gerwen was beaten by De Sousa, despite a 103 average, while Wright was surprisingly sent packing by Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Heta's title was enough to see him finish fourth on the Order of Merit and, as the highest of the players not to have already secured a place at the Grand Slam of Darts, the Aussie is expected to be handed the spot at November's premier ranking event, which will be live on Sky Sports.

Sunday's champion Damon Heta secured a place at the Grand Slam of Darts

The PDC's return gathers pace in Salzburg for the World Series of Darts this weekend, where Fallon Sherrock is among the field while the final tournament to secure a place at the World Grand Prix is the German Darts Championship on September 25-27.

PDC Calendar - Upcoming tournaments September 18-20 World Series of Darts Finals September 25-27 German Darts Championship October 6-12 World Grand Prix October 16 Women's Grand Slam Qualifier October 17-18 Women's Series October 22 Premier League Darts Play-Offs October 29-November 1 European Championship November 6-8 World Cup of Darts November 14-22 Grand Slam of Darts November 27-29 Players Championship Finals

Autumn Series - The full story...

Gerwyn Price denied Devon Petersen a maiden PDC ranking title, coming from three legs down to take the honours on Day Four at the Autumn Series.

The Iceman produced a nerveless late surge to pip Petersen at the post, the South African had produced a brilliant display to average more than 100 on his way to a 7-4 lead in his quest for a first-ever PDC title.

But standing within one leg of the £10,000 winner's cheque and a breakthrough on the PDC stage, Petersen missed four match darts and Price was quick to pounce showing ruthless class to win the last four legs for an 8-7 victory and the title.

Michael van Gerwen sent out a loud statement with a Pro Tour victory at the Autumn Series in Germany on Monday.

Michael van Gerwen was beaten in the last eight

The Green Machine has been struggling for form of late, suffering a shock early exit at the World Matchplay, and missing out on the Premier League play-offs for the first time

The world No 1 impressed throughout the day, averaging three figures in his wins over Reece Robinson, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Glen Durrant and Damon Heta. Having gained revenge on the Australian for his defeat on Sunday, MVG then saw off Nick Kenny before an 8-1 demolition of Mensur Suljovic.

The final was all one-way traffic, as MVG won 8-1 to seal the title

Damon Heta beat Joe Cullen to claim his maiden ranking title on day two at the Autumn Series - having earlier sent Michael van Gerwen packing.

The Aussie, who won the Brisbane Darts Masters as a qualifier in 2019, beat a host of notable names before sinking Cullen 8-4 in the final in Niedernhausen, Germany. Heta's win puts him in the running for a place at the Grand Slam of Darts and will move him up the world rankings

Peter Wright's brilliant 2020 continued as he opened the PDC Autumn Series in Niedernhausen with a superb Day One victory, while Lisa Ashton recorded a memorable win over Michael Smith.

The world champion showed his class in a superb day of darts as he beat Madars Razma 8-1 in the final to clinch a second successive Players Championship title, following his win on the final day of July's Summer Series.

Darts returns to Sky Sports in October with the World Grand Prix and the Premier League Play-Offs. Follow us @SkySportsDarts to stay up to date with all the news.