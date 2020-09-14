Autumn Series: Gerwyn Price joins Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright in winning titles in Germany

Gerwyn Price claimed the title on the fourth day of Pro Tour action in Germany at the Autumn Series

Gerwyn Price denied Devon Petersen a maiden PDC ranking title, coming from three legs down to take the honours on Day Four at the Autumn Series.

The Iceman produced a nerveless late surge to pip Petersen at the post, the South African had produced a brilliant display to average more than 100 on his way to a 7-4 lead in his quest for a first ever PDC title.

But standing within one leg of the £10,000 winner's cheque and a breakthrough on the PDC stage, Petersen faltered for the first time on a day that had also seen him beat Michael van Gerwen 6-0. He missed four match darts across the 13th and 14th legs and Price was quick to pounce.

The Welshman showed the ruthless class that has made him one of the best players in the world and a two-time Grand Slam champion by winning the last four legs with clinical finishing for an 8-7 victory and the title.

He follows two other members of the world's top three in winning Autumn Series titles in Germany. World No 1 Van Gerwen was Monday's winner and world champion Peter Wright was victorious on Sunday's opening day.

PDC Autumn Series Day One Peter Wright 8-1 Madars Razma Day Two Damon Heta 8-4 Joe Cullen Day Three Micheal van Gerwen 8-1 Mensur Suljovic Day Three Gerwyn Price 8-7 Devon Petersen

Petersen had accounted for major winners Robert Thornton and Nathan Aspinall in his run to the final, but a stunning 6-0 demolition of MvG had been the highlight as months of hard work looked close to yielding his first title.

A 7-2 victory in the semi-final, clinched by a brilliant 116 finish, saw off his good friend Joe Cullen and booked a maiden ranking final as well as halting Cullen's hopes of a second final in three days.

Price had been equally impressive in his run to the final, a 105 average to beat Ryan Searle in the semi-final capping a run that included wins over Monday's beaten finalist Mensur Suljovic in the last eight and Sunday's winner Damon Heta earlier in the day.

It was Price who prevailed but for Petersen, the run should secure him a World Grand Prix debut next month and will keep him in contention for a spot at the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

Five days of Autumn Series action comes to a halt on Wednesday when the winner of the Order of Merit, or the player highest placed that isn't already in the field, will secure a spot on the Grand Slam.

It is also the penultimate tournament before the new cut-off for places at the World Grand Prix which is the German Darts Championship on September 25-27 after the PDC's return gathers pace in Salzburg for the World Series of Darts this weekend.

PDC Calendar - Upcoming tournaments September 12-16 Autumn Series September 18-20 World Series of Darts Finals September 25-27 German Darts Championship October 6-12 World Grand Prix October 16 Women's Grand Slam Qualifier October 17-18 Women's Series October 22 Premier League Darts Play-Offs October 29-November 1 European Championship November 6-8 World Cup of Darts November 14-22 Grand Slam of Darts November 27-29 Players Championship Finals

Autumn Series - The story so far...

Michael van Gerwen sent out a loud statement with a Pro Tour victory at the Autumn Series in Germany on Monday.

The Green Machine has been struggling for form of late, suffering a shock early exit at the World Matchplay, and missing out on the Premier League play-offs for the first time

The world number one impressed throughout the day, averaging three figures in his wins over Reece Robinson, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Glen Durrant and Damon Heta. Having gained revenge on the Australian for his defeat on Sunday, MVG then saw off Nick Kenny for a spot in the decider against Mensur Suljovic.

The final was all one-way traffic, as MVG won 8-1 to seal the title

Damon Heta beat Joe Cullen to claim his maiden ranking title on day two at the Autumn Series - having earlier sent Michael van Gerwen packing.

The Aussie, who won the Brisbane Darts Masters as a qualifier in 2019, beat a host of notable names before sinking Cullen 8-4 in the final in Niedernhausen, Germany. Heta's win puts him in the running for a place at the Grand Slam of Darts and will move him up the world rankings

Peter Wright's brilliant 2020 continued as he opened the PDC Autumn Series in Niedernhausen with a superb Day One victory, while Lisa Ashton recorded a memorable win over Michael Smith.

The world champion showed his class in a superb day of darts as he beat Madars Razma 8-1 in the final to clinch a second successive Players Championship title, following his win on the final day of July's Summer Series.

Wright averaged almost 100 in each of his first five matches, including wins over recent World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and Premier League leader Glen Durrant as well as a brilliant 109 average to see over Van Gerwen in a thrilling semi-final.

