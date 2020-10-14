This year's World Cup of Darts will now take place in Salzburg next month

Michael van Gerwen is set to spearhead Netherlands' bid for a fifth World Cup crown next month

This year's World Cup of Darts has been moved and will now be staged in Salzburg in Austria from November 6-8.

The tournament was previously switched from Hamburg to Graz earlier this year. It will instead be held at the Salzburgarena, with a live crowd in attendance, and televised on Sky Sports.

The venue staged last month's World Series of Darts Finals - the PDC's first televised event with a live crowd for six months.

The 32-nation event sees two-player teams representing their countries across three days in a combination of Doubles and Singles contests.

Peter Wright and Gary Anderson secured Scotland's maiden World Cup crown 12 months ago, although the pair - both of whom will feature in Thursday's Premier League Finals Night - have opted not to compete.

"I've been trying to twist Gary's arm, it would be nice to go and win it again but I can understand where he's coming from and getting on these planes and how dangerous it is at the moment," Wright told The Darts Show Podcast on Tuesday.

"We all take precautions and wear the masks but we still get some people out there that don't abide by these rules.

"I've achieved what I wanted to do and won it with Gary and we lost in the final a couple of times and lost in the first round a couple of times.

John Henderson and Robert Thornton will replace Wright and Anderson in this year's event

"But to go and win it I've achieved my dream so it's giving other players a chance to live their dreams and go play for Scotland and good luck to them."

England and Netherlands have both claimed four World Cup triumphs apiece, and top seeds England are expected to be led by Michael Smith and Rob Cross for the second straight year.

Danny Noppert is in line to make his debut for Netherlands alongside world No 1 Michael van Gerwen - the only player in the field to have tasted World Cup glory.

