PDC Women's Series: Fallon Sherrock misses out as Lisa Ashton and Deta Hedman top Order of Merit

Deta Hedman claimed one of two places on offer for the PDC World Championship at the Women's Series

Lisa Ashton and Deta Hedman took the top two spots at the PDC Women's Series, securing a place at the World Championship and denying Fallon Sherrock a return to Alexandra Palace.

A dramatic three days of women's darts in Barnsley came down to the wire and Sherrock's title in the final event of the weekend was not enough as Hedman edged her out by the smallest of margins, having won more legs across the four events.

Ashton, who took the Grand Slam of Darts place on offer in Friday's qualifier, won Sunday's first event and followed up with a run to the semi-final in the second where she was beaten by Sherrock, but that was enough for 'The Lancashire Rose' to top the Order of Merit.

It was no surprise to see the final two places come down to the trio, but four-time women's world champion Ashton underlined her status as the best player in the women's game.

Having secured a PDC Tour Card through Q-School in January she has gone from strength-to-strength and completed an impressive three days to secure a spot at November's Grand Slam of Darts in Coventry and a World Championship return.

PDC Women's Series - Results Grand Slam of Darts qualifier Lisa Ashton 5-0 Corrine Hammond Women's Series One Lisa Ashton 6-3 Fallon Sherrock Women's Series Two Deta Hedman 6-5 Aileen de Graaf Women's Series Three Lisa Ashton 6-3 Deta Hedman Women's Series Four Fallon Sherrock 6-2 Corrine Hammond

Sherrock knew a win in the final event of the weekend was her best chance of forcing her way into the top two, but having beaten Hedman and Ashton on her way to the title, she was to be denied a return to the scene of her heroics last year where she made history with wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic.

However, it is hard to argue with Hedman's Ally Pally debut after a remarkably-consistent weekend provided fitting reward for a lifetime in the sport, having told Sky Sports earlier last week it would be a dream come true.

Hedman, a three time women's BDO World Championship runner-up, now joins Ashton in the 96-player field, becoming the sixth different women to feature in the PDC World Championship.

Lisa Ashton added to her place in the Grand Slam of Darts with top spot on the Women's Series Order of Merit

Lisa Ashton will be back at the Grand Slam of Darts after coming through Friday's women's qualifier to beat Corrine Hammond in the final in Barnsley.

Ashton proved too strong for Australia's Hammond, who had come from behind to beat Fallon Sherrock in the last four, winning 5-0 with a dominant display that underlined her class.

Darts in back on Sky Sports in November with a double bill, starting with three days of coverage from the World Cup of Darts (Nov 6-8) and continuing with nine days of the Grand Slam of Darts which gets underway on November 16.