European Championship 2020: Ian White knocks out Michael van Gerwen

'The Diamond' moves into the last eight

Ian White secured his first major win over world No 1 Michael van Gerwen at the European Championship, to move into the quarter-finals in Oberhausen, Germany.

The Diamond found his top form, averaging 103.64 and hitting 10/22 on the outer ring to seal a 10-4 triumph.

Meanwhile, world champ Peter Wright overcame Gerwyn Price in a high-quality clash, getting one over the Welshman who recently leap-frogged him in the PDC Order of Merit.

In what was a day of upsets, Snakebite was the only member of the world's top 10 to remain standing in the tournament.

William O'Connor comprehensively overcame Jamie Hughes, James Wade delivered a gritty performance to edge Nathan Aspinall, while Devon Petersen continued his good form with victory over Martijn Kleermaker.

World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode stunned Michael Smith, with Jonny Clayton edging José de Sousa.

In the final game of the night, Steve West edged a thriller against 2016 runner-up Mensur Suljović.

Snakebite is now favourite for the title

European Championship second round results

William O'Connor 10-3 Jamie Hughes

Nathan Aspinall 8-10 James Wade

Devon Petersen 10-8 Martijn Kleermaker

Michael van Gerwen 4-10 Ian White

Gerwyn Price 6-10 Peter Wright

Mensur Suljović 9-10 Steve West

José de Sousa 6-10 Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith 6-10 Dirk van Duijvenbode

