European Championship 2020: Ian White knocks out Michael van Gerwen
Michael van Gerwen has crashed out of the European Championship at the König Pilsener Arena in Germany. The Green Machine was just one of several big names to suffer defeat, as the race for the £120,000 winner's cheque look wide open
Last Updated: 30/10/20 10:57pm
Ian White secured his first major win over world No 1 Michael van Gerwen at the European Championship, to move into the quarter-finals in Oberhausen, Germany.
The Diamond found his top form, averaging 103.64 and hitting 10/22 on the outer ring to seal a 10-4 triumph.
Meanwhile, world champ Peter Wright overcame Gerwyn Price in a high-quality clash, getting one over the Welshman who recently leap-frogged him in the PDC Order of Merit.
In what was a day of upsets, Snakebite was the only member of the world's top 10 to remain standing in the tournament.
William O'Connor comprehensively overcame Jamie Hughes, James Wade delivered a gritty performance to edge Nathan Aspinall, while Devon Petersen continued his good form with victory over Martijn Kleermaker.
World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode stunned Michael Smith, with Jonny Clayton edging José de Sousa.
In the final game of the night, Steve West edged a thriller against 2016 runner-up Mensur Suljović.
European Championship second round results
William O'Connor 10-3 Jamie Hughes
Nathan Aspinall 8-10 James Wade
Devon Petersen 10-8 Martijn Kleermaker
Michael van Gerwen 4-10 Ian White
Gerwyn Price 6-10 Peter Wright
Mensur Suljović 9-10 Steve West
José de Sousa 6-10 Jonny Clayton
Michael Smith 6-10 Dirk van Duijvenbode
