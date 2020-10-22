Premier League Darts champion Glen Durrant tests positive for coronavirus

Glen Durrant has tested positive for COVID-19

Recently-crowned Premier League champion Glen Durrant has withdrawn from this weekend's International Darts Open after receiving a positive test for coronavirus.

Durrant, who sealed his first PDC televised title by beating Nathan Aspinall in the Premier League final in Coventry last week, had been set to compete in the European Tour event in Riesa, but will now be required to isolate in line with Government guidelines.

Durrant won the Premier League title in Coventry

All other event personnel required to test prior to, or on, their arrival in Riesa have recorded a negative test.

From the original field of qualifiers, Niels Zonneveld has also withdrawn after earlier informing the PDC of his self-isolation requirements after receiving a positive test earlier in October.

Kyle Anderson, Peter Wright, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ryan Murray had also previously withdrawn from the International Darts Open.

As a result, eight players will come from the Host Nation Qualifier in Riesa on Thursday night to complete the 48-player field for this weekend's event.

Aidy Lewis will return to action in Riesa this weekend

Adrian Lewis and Stephen Bunting will return to action in Riesa this weekend after receiving negative results to COVID-19 tests this week, having tested positive ahead of the recent World Grand Prix.

