World Cup of Darts 2020: Draw, teams, schedule and results
Watch all three days of the World Cup of Darts live on Sky Sports, November 6-8
Last Updated: 16/10/20 3:06pm
England's bid for a first World Cup of Darts title since 2016 will begin against the Philippines, while defending champions Scotland face Japan.
- Champions Anderson and Wright step aside for Scotland
- Noppert gets Dutch call as World Cup teams announced
World Cup of Darts Draw
Top Half
(1) England vs Philippines
Lithuania vs Gibraltar
(8) Austria vs USA
Singapore vs Hungary
(4) Northern Ireland vs Canada
New Zealand vs Denmark
(5) Belgium vs Czech Republic
Hong Kong vs China
Bottom Half
(2) Wales vs Russia
Japan vs Scotland
(7) Republic of Ireland vs Australia
Poland vs South Africa
(3) Netherlands vs Brazil
Italy vs Spain
(6) Germany vs Finland
Sweden vs Greece
Schedule of play
Full order of play will appear here.....
2020 BetVictor World Cup of Darts teams
(Seeding in brackets)
(1) England - Michael Smith & Rob Cross
(2) Wales - Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton
(3) Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen & Danny Noppert
(4) Northern Ireland - Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan
(5) Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh & Kim Huybrechts
(6) Germany - Max Hopp & Gabriel Clemens
(7) Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Steve Lennon
(8) Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rowby-John Rodriguez
Australia - Simon Whitlock & Damon Heta
Brazil - Diogo Portela & Bruno Rangel
Canada - Jeff Smith & Matt Campbell
China - Xicheng Han & Di Zhuang
Czech Republic - Karel Sedlacek & Adam Gawlas
Denmark - Neils Heinsøe & Per Laursen
Finland - Marko Kantele & Kim Viljanen
Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt
Greece - John Michael & Veniamin Symeonidis
Hong Kong - Kai Fan Leung & Royden Lam
Hungary - Patrik Kovacs & Janos Vegsö
Italy - Andrea Micheletti & Daniele Petri
Japan - Seigo Asada & Yuki Yamada
Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas
New Zealand - Cody Harris & Haupai Puha
Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Noel Malicdem
Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Krzysztof Kciuk
Russia - Boris Koltsov & Aleksei Kadochnikov
Scotland - John Henderson & Robert Thornton
Singapore - Paul Lim & Harith Lim
South Africa - Devon Petersen & Carl Gabriel
Spain - Cristo Reyes & Toni Alcinas
Sweden - Daniel Larsson & Dennis Nilsson
USA - Chuck Puleo & Danny Lauby
Darts is back on Sky Sports in November with a double bill, starting with three days of coverage from the World Cup of Darts (Nov 6-8) and continuing with nine days of the Grand Slam of Darts which gets under way on November 16