PDC World Cup teams announced: Michael Smith and Rob Cross to represent England

Michael Smith will be joined by Rob Cross as England seek a fifth crown

John Henderson, Danny Noppert, Damon Heta and Gabriel Clemens are among the players who will make their World Cup debuts at the 2020 tournament.

The teams were announced on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the competition in Salzburg from November 6-8, which will be live on Sky Sports.

Neither Peter Wright nor Gary Anderson will be representing reigning champions Scotland, so Henderson and Robert Thornton are stepping in.

The Scottish pair will not be travelling to Austria

Michael Smith and Rob Cross will represent England, while Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will don the red of Wales.

World No 1 Michael van Gerwen will be looking to regain the title for the Netherlands alongside debutant Noppert, while 2019 runners-up Republic of Ireland retain the pairing of William O'Connor and Steve Lennon.

MVG has been involved in three of the Netherlands' four World Cup wins

The in-form pair of Heta and Simon Whitlock will be playing for Australia.

World Cup of Darts schedule Friday November 6 8 x First-Round matches Afternoon 8 x First-Round matches Evening Saturday November 7 4 x Second-Round matches Afternoon 4 x Second-Round matches Evening Sunday November 8 4 x Quarter-Finals Afternoon Semi-Finals & Final Evening

2020 BetVictor World Cup of Darts teams

(Seeding in brackets)

(1) England - Michael Smith & Rob Cross

(2) Wales - Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton

(3) Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen & Danny Noppert

(4) Northern Ireland - Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan

(5) Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh & Kim Huybrechts

(6) Germany - Max Hopp & Gabriel Clemens

(7) Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Steve Lennon

(8) Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rowby-John Rodriguez

Australia - Simon Whitlock & Damon Heta

Brazil - Diogo Portela & Bruno Rangel

Canada - Jeff Smith & Matt Campbell

China - Xicheng Han & Di Zhuang

Czech Republic - Karel Sedlacek & Adam Gawlas

Denmark - Neils Heinsøe & Per Laursen

Finland - Marko Kantele & Kim Viljanen

Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt

Greece - John Michael & Veniamin Symeonidis

Hong Kong - Kai Fan Leung & Royden Lam

Hungary - Patrik Kovacs & Janos Vegsö

Italy - Andrea Micheletti & Daniele Petri

Japan - Seigo Asada & Yuki Yamada

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas

New Zealand - Cody Harris & Haupai Puha

Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Noel Malicdem

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Krzysztof Kciuk

Russia - Boris Koltsov & Aleksei Kadochnikov

Scotland - John Henderson & Robert Thornton

Singapore - Paul Lim & Harith Lim

South Africa - Devon Petersen & Carl Gabriel

Spain - Cristo Reyes & Toni Alcinas

Sweden - Daniel Larsson & Dennis Nilsson

USA - Chuck Puleo & Danny Lauby

