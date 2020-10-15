PDC World Cup teams announced: Michael Smith and Rob Cross to represent England
Watch the PDC World Cup of Darts live on Sky Sports, from November 6-8
Last Updated: 15/10/20 4:53pm
John Henderson, Danny Noppert, Damon Heta and Gabriel Clemens are among the players who will make their World Cup debuts at the 2020 tournament.
The teams were announced on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the competition in Salzburg from November 6-8, which will be live on Sky Sports.
Neither Peter Wright nor Gary Anderson will be representing reigning champions Scotland, so Henderson and Robert Thornton are stepping in.
Michael Smith and Rob Cross will represent England, while Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will don the red of Wales.
World No 1 Michael van Gerwen will be looking to regain the title for the Netherlands alongside debutant Noppert, while 2019 runners-up Republic of Ireland retain the pairing of William O'Connor and Steve Lennon.
The in-form pair of Heta and Simon Whitlock will be playing for Australia.
World Cup of Darts schedule
|Friday November 6
|8 x First-Round matches
|Afternoon
|8 x First-Round matches
|Evening
|Saturday November 7
|4 x Second-Round matches
|Afternoon
|4 x Second-Round matches
|Evening
|Sunday November 8
|4 x Quarter-Finals
|Afternoon
|Semi-Finals & Final
|Evening
2020 BetVictor World Cup of Darts teams
(Seeding in brackets)
(1) England - Michael Smith & Rob Cross
(2) Wales - Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton
(3) Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen & Danny Noppert
(4) Northern Ireland - Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan
(5) Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh & Kim Huybrechts
(6) Germany - Max Hopp & Gabriel Clemens
(7) Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Steve Lennon
(8) Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rowby-John Rodriguez
Australia - Simon Whitlock & Damon Heta
Brazil - Diogo Portela & Bruno Rangel
Canada - Jeff Smith & Matt Campbell
China - Xicheng Han & Di Zhuang
Czech Republic - Karel Sedlacek & Adam Gawlas
Denmark - Neils Heinsøe & Per Laursen
Finland - Marko Kantele & Kim Viljanen
Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt
Greece - John Michael & Veniamin Symeonidis
Hong Kong - Kai Fan Leung & Royden Lam
Hungary - Patrik Kovacs & Janos Vegsö
Italy - Andrea Micheletti & Daniele Petri
Japan - Seigo Asada & Yuki Yamada
Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas
New Zealand - Cody Harris & Haupai Puha
Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Noel Malicdem
Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Krzysztof Kciuk
Russia - Boris Koltsov & Aleksei Kadochnikov
Scotland - John Henderson & Robert Thornton
Singapore - Paul Lim & Harith Lim
South Africa - Devon Petersen & Carl Gabriel
Spain - Cristo Reyes & Toni Alcinas
Sweden - Daniel Larsson & Dennis Nilsson
USA - Chuck Puleo & Danny Lauby
Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.