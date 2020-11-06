World Cup of Darts 2020: England battle through, as Northern Ireland crash out

1:25 All the action from the first session of the first day of the World Cup of Darts All the action from the first session of the first day of the World Cup of Darts

Top seeds England progressed to the last 16 of the World Cup of Darts with a battling victory over Philippines, as fourth seeds Northern Ireland crashed out on a dramatic opening afternoon in Salzburg.

The 32-nation tournament began with a bang, as Michael Smith and Rob Cross survived a scare to edge out the dangerous Filipino pairing of Lourence Ilagan and Noel Malicdem.

Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan were the major first-round casualties on Friday afternoon as Northern Ireland suffered another early exit at the hands of Canada, while Belgian duo Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts prevailed in a thriller against Czech Republic.

Hosts Austria progressed to Saturday's second round alongside New Zealand and Spain, whilst Portugal recorded their first victory in World Cup history at the Salzburgarena

Friday's World Cup of Darts - First Round matches Afternoon Evening from 6pm Lithuania 5-3 Gibraltar Sweden v Greece Portugal 5-0 Hungary Japan v Scotland New Zealand 5-2 Denmark Poland v South Africa Northern Ireland (4) 2-5 Canada Republic of Ireland (7) v Australia Belgium (5) 5-4 Czech Republic Wales (2) v Russia Austria (8) 5-2 USA Germany (6) v Finland England (1) 5-3 Philippines Netherlands (3) v Brazil Italy 4-5 Spain Hong Kong v Latvia

England survive scare to progress

2:21 Rob Cross and Michael Smith feel they could be lifting the trophy on Sunday after defeating the Philippines in the opening round Rob Cross and Michael Smith feel they could be lifting the trophy on Sunday after defeating the Philippines in the opening round

Smith and Cross kicked off England's assault for a fifth World Cup of Darts crown by accounting for the enigmatic partnership of Ilagan and Malicdem for a second year in succession.

The Premier League duo weren't at their vintage best, but still boasted a solid 90.32 average and a 50 per cent conversion rate on the outer ring to complete a 5-3 victory.

'Bully Boy' made a confident start to proceedings as the top seeds forged an early cushion, although Malicdem - who missed match darts to defeat Peter Wright at last year's World Championship, halved the deficit courtesy of a two-dart 84 outshot.

Malicdem also wired the bull for a spectacular 167 finish in leg six, yet Ilagan was the dominant force in the scoring department, producing a flurry of two-treble visits as a revitalised Philippines levelled at three apiece.

0:38 Lithuania defeated Gibraltar to reach round two of the World Cup of Darts Lithuania defeated Gibraltar to reach round two of the World Cup of Darts

However, the pendulum swung in leg seven as Malicdem failed to take out 92 and Smith displayed no finishing line fever, posting a majestic visit of 174 before cleaning up on double 16 for a stylish 13-darter.

The four-time winners will take on Lithuania for a place in the quarter-finals, after Darius Labanauskas and Mindaugas Barauskas overcame Gibraltar's young pairing of Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt in the afternoon's opener.

The 18-year-olds acquitted themselves impressively on debut, although former World Championship finalist Labanauskas delivered the goods for Lithuania, converting 95 and 96 finishes en route to victory.

Clinical Canada dump out Northern Ireland

0:35 Jeff Smith hit a 154 checkout after Daryl Gurney missed the single 13. Jeff Smith hit a 154 checkout after Daryl Gurney missed the single 13.

Fourth seeds Northern Ireland were dumped out in the opening round for a second consecutive year, as Gurney and Dolan succumbed to the formidable Canadian partnership of Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell.

Smith, celebrating his 45th birthday in Salzburg, produced a captain's performance to lead his side to victory - featuring a sensational 154 finish in leg three.

Canada started strongly and threatened an immediate break of throw, only for Northern Ireland to draw first blood courtesy of Dolan's clinical 117 checkout.

1:03 Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell averaged 95 in an impressive victory over Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell averaged 95 in an impressive victory over Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan

However, last year's quarter-finalists responded magnificently by reeling off three consecutive legs to establish a two-leg buffer.

The Canadians were averaging in excess of 100 for large periods and having produced a 72 checkout to move to the brink of victory, 'The Silencer' rounded off his birthday in style to seal Canada's progression on double eight.

Their reward is a last-16 showdown against New Zealand duo Haupai Puha and Cody Harris, who kicked off their campaign with a resounding 5-2 victory over Denmark.

Puha starred for New Zealand - who also progressed to the last eight in 2019 - nailing all five doubles and conjuring up finishes of 112 and 100 in the process.

Saturday's Second Round Matches England (1) vs Lithuania Austria (8) vs Portugal Canada vs New Zealand Belgium (5) vs Hong Kong/Latvia Wales (2)/Russia vs Japan/Scotland Rep Ireland (7)/Australia vs South Africa/Poland Netherlands (3)/Brazil vs Spain Germany (6)/Finland vs Sweden/Greece

Buzzing Belgians edge a thriller

2:28 Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts gave an entertaining interview after their narrow victory over Czech Republic and said the World Cup is bigger than the Worlds Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts gave an entertaining interview after their narrow victory over Czech Republic and said the World Cup is bigger than the Worlds

Former finalists Belgium survived a scare as they recovered from 3-1 down to defeat Czech Republic in a thrilling affair, to set up a meeting with Spain for a place in the quarter-finals.

The fifth seeds are highly fancied to challenge for the title in Salzburg this weekend, although World Matchplay champion Van den Bergh and World Cup veteran Huybrechts were given a stern examination by Karel Sedlacek & Adam Gawlas.

Sedlacek made a blistering start; firing in three maximums in four legs to seize the initiative for the Czechs, who were bidding to register their first World Cup victory at the sixth attempt.

0:38 Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts showed their delight after they scraped past Czech Republic in round one of the World Cup Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts showed their delight after they scraped past Czech Republic in round one of the World Cup

However, the Belgians responded with back-to-back 14-darters to restore parity at three apiece before profiting from three missed darts from Sedlacek in leg seven to seize the initiative.

The Czech duo responded to force a last-leg decider, although experience paid dividends for Belgium. Van den Bergh's sublime 125 set-up shot left 36 after 12 darts and Huybrechts made no mistake, wrapping up the win inside 13 darts.

Hosts Austria set up Portugal showdown

1:18 Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez showed relief in progressing through to the second round in their home country of Austria Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez showed relief in progressing through to the second round in their home country of Austria

Hosts Austria battled through to the second round with a hard-fought victory over USA, as Mensur Suljovic accounted for the Americans for a second straight year.

Rowby-John Rodriguez returned to partner 'The Gentle' for the first time since 2017, whilst Darin Young was a notable absentee from the American team, as Dan Lauby teamed up alongside Chuck Puleo.

Austria stormed into an early 2-0 lead with a 110 average, although they then became embroiled in a scrappy affair, eventually closing out a 5-2 triumph with an 82 average.

0:28 Portugal eased through the first round, defeating Hungary 5-0 to progress to round two of the World Cup Portugal eased through the first round, defeating Hungary 5-0 to progress to round two of the World Cup

The eighth seeds will play Portugal, who marked their World Cup bow with a comprehensive 5-0 success against Hungary's Patrik Kovacs and Janos Vegso.

Portugal were drafted in at late notice to replace Singapore, yet Jose De Sousa spearheaded the debutants to a comfortable victory - flanked by Jose Marques, who impressed on his first televised appearance.

Elsewhere, former semi-finalists Spain recovered from 2-0 down to edge out Italy in the afternoon's finale, to set up a potential second-round showdown against tournament favourites Netherlands.

