World Cup of Darts 2020: Draw, teams, schedule and results

Scotland won their first World Cup last year but will be represented by Robert Thornton and John Henderson after Peter Wright and Gary Anderson withdrew

England's bid for a first World Cup of Darts title since 2016 will begin against the Philippines, while defending champions Scotland face Japan.

World Cup of Darts Draw

Top Half

(1) England vs Philippines

Lithuania vs Gibraltar

(8) Austria vs USA

Singapore vs Hungary

(4) Northern Ireland vs Canada

New Zealand vs Denmark

(5) Belgium vs Czech Republic

Hong Kong vs China

Bottom Half

(2) Wales vs Russia

Japan vs Scotland

(7) Republic of Ireland vs Australia

Poland vs South Africa

(3) Netherlands vs Brazil

Italy vs Spain

(6) Germany vs Finland

Sweden vs Greece

Schedule of play

2020 BetVictor World Cup of Darts teams

(Seeding in brackets)

(1) England - Michael Smith & Rob Cross

(2) Wales - Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton

(3) Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen & Danny Noppert

(4) Northern Ireland - Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan

(5) Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh & Kim Huybrechts

(6) Germany - Max Hopp & Gabriel Clemens

(7) Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Steve Lennon

(8) Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rowby-John Rodriguez

Australia - Simon Whitlock & Damon Heta

Brazil - Diogo Portela & Bruno Rangel

Canada - Jeff Smith & Matt Campbell

China - Xicheng Han & Di Zhuang

Czech Republic - Karel Sedlacek & Adam Gawlas

Denmark - Neils Heinsøe & Per Laursen

Finland - Marko Kantele & Kim Viljanen

Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt

Greece - John Michael & Veniamin Symeonidis

Hong Kong - Kai Fan Leung & Royden Lam

Hungary - Patrik Kovacs & Janos Vegsö

Italy - Andrea Micheletti & Daniele Petri

Japan - Seigo Asada & Yuki Yamada

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas

New Zealand - Cody Harris & Haupai Puha

Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Noel Malicdem

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Krzysztof Kciuk

Russia - Boris Koltsov & Aleksei Kadochnikov

Scotland - John Henderson & Robert Thornton

Singapore - Paul Lim & Harith Lim

South Africa - Devon Petersen & Carl Gabriel

Spain - Cristo Reyes & Toni Alcinas

Sweden - Daniel Larsson & Dennis Nilsson

USA - Chuck Puleo & Danny Lauby

Darts is back on Sky Sports in November with a double bill, starting with three days of coverage from the World Cup of Darts (Nov 6-8) and continuing with nine days of the Grand Slam of Darts which gets under way on November 16