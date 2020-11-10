Grand Slam of Darts 2020: Simon Whitlock and Dave Chisnall among eight names to secure spot at tournament

Simon Whitlock continued his return to form by battling through the Grand Slam of Darts qualifier to secure a return to the tournament for the second time in three years

Dave Chisnall, Simon Whitlock and Krzysztof Ratajski were among the players to win a place at next week's Grand Slam of Darts where Ryan Joyce and Adam Hunt will make their debuts.

It's the business end of the darting year and ahead of five days of Winter Series action that will conclude the Pro Tour season, all Tour Card holders who had not secured qualification for the Grand Slam descended on Coventry for the qualifying event.

Whitlock edged out Matthew Edgar 5-3 to continue an excellent run of form. The Aussie has accounted for Michael van Gerwen at both the World Matchplay and the World Grand Prix and teamed up with Damon Heta to reach the quarter-finals at the World Cup of Darts over the weekend.

Both Aussies will be in the field next week when the Grand Slam gets underway on Monday with a double session of group action from Ricoh Arena

Live Grand Slam of Darts Live on

Dave Chisnall secured his spot with a 5-4 win over Brendan Dolan

Coventry will be a home from home for the PDC over the next three weeks, and world no 10 Chisnall, a quarter-finalist last year as well as runner-up in 2014, secured a return to the Grand Slam by beating Brendan Dolan in a last-leg decider.

Poland's Ratajski made it through for the second time in three years with a win over Mickey Mansell while Gabriel Clemens averaged more than 100 to whitewash Austria's Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Ricky Evans and Justin Pipe booked returns to the event for the first time since 2013. Evans seeing off the legendary Steve Beaton, while there will be two debutants after North East pair Joyce and Hunt came through against Peter Jacques and Ryan Lowe.

Daryl Gurney, Adrian Lewis, Chris Dobey, Ian White and Max Hopp were among the big names not to come through, and will hope to secure the final place available via the Winter Series.

Five consecutive days of Pro Tour action begin on Tuesday and by Saturday the winner of the mini Order of Merit, or the highest placed player not already qualified will join the 32-player field for the Grand Slam.

White and Ryan Searle lead the reserve list with the draw expected to take place on Saturday night after the final qualifiers have been confirmed.

Non-stop darts as truncated season comes to a close

Over the next four weeks, a relentless schedule will close the PDC and finalise the field for this year's World Championships, which remain scheduled for Alexandra Palace in mid-December.

After Monday's Grand Slam of Darts qualifier, it's the final five days of Pro Tour action with the five-day Winter Series representing the last chance for many to secure their Tour card for next season.

PDC Calendar - remaining events Winter Series November 10-14 Grand Slam of Darts November 16-24 Players Championship Finals November 27-29 World Youth Championship final November 29 PDPA World Championship qualifier November 30 World Darts Championship TBC

Listen to the Darts Show podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

You can follow the Grand Slam action on Sky Sports with all nine days from Coventry getting underway on Monday, November 16.

Following the Grand Slam, the tungsten stays at the Ricoh Arena with three days of Players Championship Finals action and then the final qualifier for the World Championship.

Sky Sports Darts will keep you across all the action as the season reaches its climax. As well as all the action, The Darts Show podcast will catch up with all the players, discuss the talking points and get expert opinion from former world No 1 Colin Lloyd.

Follow the action from the Grand Slam with all nine days covered on Sky Sports Arena - and if you are out and about updates via our live blogs and @SkySportsDarts for regular updates