World Cup of Darts 2020: Wales tipped to add to their first title after weekend glory

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton lift the World Cup after starring for Wales in Austria

Mark Webster has tipped Wales to go on and claim more World Cup crowns after they underlined a dominant week in Austria with the title on Sunday night.

Webby, twice a runner-up with Wales himself, watched on from the Sky Sports studio and commentated as Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton teamed up in ruthless fashion to beat England in the final.

Price adds yet another big televised title to his rapidly expanded CV while for Clayton, it's the biggest title of his career. The joy at winning a title for their country was evident on both players' faces with plenty of emotion as they sunk the winning double.

Seeded second, the Welsh were many people's tip to go all the way such is the form of Price - arguably the best player on the planet at the moment - and Clayton, who arrived on the back of a run to the European Championship semi-final.

To win a major is amazing but nothing will ever top the feeling of picking up this trophy, World Cup Champions hasn’t really sunk in yet, very proud to be Welsh and honoured to win this with such a nice guy and a genuine friend. This means the world to me @OfficialPDC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1ldYSjOGoI — Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) November 9, 2020

Webster, who partnered Price in 2017 and Barrie Bates in 2010, believes Sunday's triumph in Austria may be just the start for a talented pairing.

"They have been the best side, they were carrying the favourites tag so that's pressure in itself," Webster said.

"However they responded, I'm really pleased for them. Wales are the World Cup champions and I stand by it - I think it is going to be one of many.

Love this photo 😘😎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Jonny Clayton (@JonnyClay9) November 9, 2020

"I'm pleased for Gerwyn [Price] obviously but in a way, more so for Jonny. I spoke to him and he was upset with the way he played on Saturday and he's proved how good he is when it matters.

"It might take him up to that next level now because he's had a taste of victory and who knows is there more to come for him?"

"When Gerwyn Price is playing like he is - in the pairs, he was putting Jonny at ease from the word go - they were getting out of the blocks and Gerwyn was always throwing first. He was generally going off 100, 140 all the time and it just made Jonny relax.

They complement each other. They've been the best side - they are the best side on paper, despite the Michael Smith and Rob Cross ranking. In terms of form, they are the best duo and they are deserved champions. Mark Webster on World Cup winners Wales

"At the conclusion of the World Cup, we always say how the strength in depth of every country is coming on, and it's come on again this year. The quality of the quarter-finals and onwards and some of the pairs action in the first round - it's only going to get closer and closer.

"It's a great event. It is a shame that the crowd couldn't be involved because they do really embrace it in Germany and they would have done in Austria this year, but it's fantastic.

"It would be nice if Wales - because they won it - could host it next year. I'm sure it's booked elsewhere but no - it's a great event and it goes from strength to strength."

Non-stop darts as truncated season comes to a close

Over the next four weeks, a relentless schedule will close the PDC and finalise the field for this year's World Championships which remain scheduled for Alexandra Palace in mid-December.

After Monday's Grand Slam of Darts qualifier where eight spots for the next televised major are up for grabs, it's the final five days of Pro Tour action with the five-day Winter Series representing a last chance for many to secure their Tour card for next season.

PDC Calendar - remaining events Grand Slam of Darts qualifier November 9 Winter Series November 10-14 Grand Slam of Darts November 16-24 Players Championship Finals November 27-29 World Youth Championship final November 29 PDPA World Championship qualifier November 30 World Darts Championship TBC

Following the Grand Slam, the tungsten stays at the Ricoh Arena with three days of Players Championship Finals action and then the final qualifier for the World Championship.

