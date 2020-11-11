The Darts Show podcast: Raymond van Barneveld, James Wade and Jonny Clayton join the latest episode

Listen to our extended interview with Raymond van Barneveld via the podcast player below

Raymond van Barneveld speaks exclusively to The Darts Show podcast on his plans for a return to the sport, while there's a full Grand Slam of Darts preview with James Wade and World Cup winner Jonny Clayton.

It's a bumper time of year for darts, so it's a bumper episode as we warm-up for the Grand Slam in Coventry which starts next Monday, live on Sky Sports.

Colin Lloyd, our resident expert, is on hand to cast his verdict on the latest winners and losers on the tour, and there's a trio of big-name guests to enjoy.

Raymond van Barneveld

After weeks of trying to pin down the five-time champion of the world, we finally get our chance for an extended interview with Raymond van Barneveld.

Barney speaks to The Darts Show podcast on his plans for a comeback and who he thinks wins the Grand Slam of Darts

The last time we saw him he was a forlorn figure who had just been dumped out of the World Championship by Darin Young, but after a year with very little action and time to reflect he is back, and in good spirits.

The Dutchman delivers his verdict on the top of the game at the moment, discusses that fateful December when a disappointing final year came to a dismal conclusion and reveals just how he has been preparing for the Q-School test that lies ahead.

James Wade

With multiple major championships under his belt, Wade is better placed that anyone to discuss the standard of the game at the moment and as he gets ready for another tilt at the Grand Slam, 'The Machine' stands by his comments.

James Wade has his sights set on another major title at the Grand Slam of Darts

Wade believes the very top of the game is not as good as it once was, but believes the overall standard has risen considerably and with majors up for grabs he is confident he has more in the locker - starting in Coventry in a tournament he loves.

Jonny Clayton

The Ferret teamed up with Gerwyn Price to win the biggest title of his career to date. And after very little time to celebrate, or sleep, we managed to catch up with Clayton to discuss the victory.

Johnny Clayton is hoping there is more to come and is still beaming with pride after Wales' maiden World Cup success

Unsurprisingly, he is full of praise for the Iceman but the conversation quickly moves onto his own career and just why he is refusing to take the big step of giving up his job.

It's honest stuff from the likeable Welshman, who admits to being scared to change what is working at the moment - although that may change if he wins a major, and on his radar is taking the title from his international team-mate at the Grand Slam.

