Grand Slam of Darts 2020: Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton in same group after draw

Gerwyn Price landed his first major title with victory at the Grand Slam of Darts two years ago - he will start his bid to win the title for a third year in a row on Monday

Gerwyn Price will face his World Cup-winning team-mate Jonny Clayton in Group G as he kicks off his bid for a third successive Grand Slam of Darts title.

Joining the Welsh pairing in the group are Ryan Joyce and women's BDO world champion Mikuru Suzuki, who Price lost to on his way to claiming his second Grand Slam crown last year.

The Iceman is aiming to become just the third person to lift the prestigious Eric Bristow Trophy for a third successive year - a win in Coventry, where he claimed the World Grand Prix just a few weeks ago, would see him join Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor.

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton teamed up to lift the World Cup for Wales but will face each other in Group G

A loaded field for the latest televised major of the year will lock horns over four days of group action with the top two from the eight groups making their way through to the last 16 where the knockout stages begin.

For the first time in the tournament's history the event has moved away from Wolverhampton and will take place behind closed doors at Coventry's Ricoh Arena, while instead of the usual eight BDO representatives there will be just two from darts' other governing body.

Joining Suzuki is the men's world champion Wayne Warren who has been handed a spot in Group H alongside Premier League runner-up Nathan Aspinall, World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and 'Rapid' Ricky Evans.

Wayne Warren, the BDO world champion, will make his second appearance at the Grand Slam of Darts

Van Gerwen is in Group A as he looks to return to winning ways. The Dutchman won this event in 2015, 2016 and 2017 but has been beaten in the semi-final for each of the last two years and is without a televised title since lifting the UK Open in March.

MVG returned to action for the final two days of the Winter Series but was beaten in the last 64 and the last 32 after recovering from the back injury that hampered him at the World Cup of Darts. He will face Joe Cullen, a winner on Saturday and a man who beat him to win the International Darts Open last month as well as Gabriel Clemens and Adam Hunt.

Lisa Ashton lost all three matches on her Grand Slam debut last year - and faces a tough draw in 2020

Four-time women's world champion Lisa Ashton, playing for the second year in succession, has been drawn into the toughest looking group with world no 4 Michael Smith and the dangerous, rapidly emerging pair of Krzysztof Ratajski and Jose De Sousa.

Other highlights include world champion Peter Wright being drawn into Group E with Ian White, Devon Petersen and World Grand Prix runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode, while Premier League champion Glen Durrant is in Group F with two-time runner-up James Wade, Jermaine Wattimena and Damon Heta.

Grand Slam of Darts Group Stage Draw

Group A

Michael van Gerwen

Joe Cullen

Gabriel Clemens

Adam Hunt

Group B

Gary Anderson

Simon Whitlock

Ryan Searle

Adam Gawlas

Group C

Michael Smith

Krzysztof Ratajski

Jose De Sousa

Lisa Ashton

Group D

Rob Cross

Dave Chisnall

Luke Humphries

Justin Pipe

Group E

Peter Wright

Ian White

Devon Petersen

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Group F

James Wade

Glen Durrant

Jermaine Wattimena

Damon Heta

Group G

Gerwyn Price

Jonny Clayton

Ryan Joyce

Mikuru Suzuki

Group H

Nathan Aspinall

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Ricky Evans

Wayne Warren

Non-stop darts as truncated season comes to a close

Over the next four weeks, a relentless schedule will round-off the PDC season and finalise the field for this year's World Championships which remain scheduled for Alexandra Palace in mid-December.

It's the Grand Slam of Darts on Sky Sports with all nine days from Coventry getting underway on Monday, November 16 and following that, the tungsten stays at the Ricoh Arena with three days of Players Championship Finals action and the final qualifier for the World Championship.

PDC Calendar - remaining events Grand Slam of Darts November 16-24 Players Championship Finals November 27-29 World Youth Championship final November 29 PDPA World Championship qualifier November 30 World Darts Championship TBC

