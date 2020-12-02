PDC World Darts Championship 2020/21: Fans to attend event, tickets on sale from December 4 to public

0:52 Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend this year's World Darts Championship, but under strict Covid-19 secure guidance Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend this year's World Darts Championship, but under strict Covid-19 secure guidance

Fans will be permitted to attend the World Darts Championship after the PDC confirmed 1,000 tickets will be made available for each session at Alexandra Palace.

Last week it was confirmed that the showpiece of the darting year would take place at its traditional north London home and that talks were underway with the relevant parties in a bid to offer fans a chance to attend darts in the UK for the first time since March.

On Wednesday, following more than a week of discussions and planning with Alexandra Palace, the local authorities and partners, the PDC confirmed that up to 1,000 tickets will be available for each session in a COVID-secure environment under specific conditions.

Fans from the UK in Tier 1 or Tier 2 areas will be able to book a table of four seats, with a table required to consist of one household or support bubble.

Social distancing measures will be in operation throughout the venue, spectators will be required to arrive at specified times and gain admission through one of two entrances, while food and drink will be served directly to tables and booked via a dedicated App.

All ticket buyers and fans will be required to confirm that they understand and will abide by the specific procedures and regulations for the event which have been confirmed in accordance with the UK Government's 'Stage Five - return to competition for elite sport' guidance which covers the safe return of spectators, as well as satisfying the requirements of the local licensing authority, the London Borough of Haringey.

Fancy-dress will not be permitted at this year's event, while 'football style' singing and chanting is not permitted

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday December 4 after a priority sale period for PDC members and those purchasing are encouraged to read all of the extended guidelines to ensure the safest possible environment.

Tickets will be sold in tables of four where only members of the same household and support bubble will be able to sit together. Face masks are to be worn when moving around the venue with one-way systems in operation while fans are also encouraged to drive to the venue where possible.

The coronavirus pandemic halted the sport in March after the sixth night of Premier League action in Liverpool. The PDC Home Tour was among the first events to get players back in competitive action, albeit from their own homes and garages, before the season returned in earnest in July with the Summer Series and the World Matchplay.

Fans have returned in small numbers to PDC events played in Europe but the majority of the season has played out behind closed doors at Coventry's Ricoh Arena and Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena.

Dimitri Van den Bergh makes his entrance at the World Darts Championship last year

Ninety-six players from around the world will find out their opponents when the draw takes place on Sky Sports News on Thursday morning at 9.30am before the first of 16 days of action gets underway on Tuesday December 15.

Sixteen days and 28 sessions will follow as the contenders battle for the Sid Waddell Trophy after one of the most open years in recent memory with a host of new major champions setting their sights on the biggest prize in the game.

World no 1 Michael van Gerwen will head the field after winning the Players Championship Finals on Sunday, while Peter Wright will defend the title he won for the first time last and both will home to be in the mix for the final which takes place on Sunday January 3.

