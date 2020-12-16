Daryl Gurney offers a candid assessment of his season as he targets a World Championship revival

Daryl Gurney is bidding to regain his place in the world's top ten at Alexandra Palace

"Whenever things aren't going my way I always seem to knuckle down and I get more determined. I need that Daryl Gurney to turn up at the World Championship - the one that is focused, determined and ready to beat anybody."

Will the real Daryl Gurney please stand up? That is the gauntlet being laid down by the man himself, as he heads to the World Championship hoping to salvage an underwhelming season.

The Northern Irishman has been an established part of the sport's elite since his World Grand Prix triumph in 2017 - climbing to a career high of world No 3 less than 18 months ago.

Nevertheless, with the exception of a semi-final showing in March's UK Open, 2020 has been a year to forget for Gurney, who recently relinquished his spot in the world's top ten.

The last few months have seen 'Super Chin' suffer opening-round exits at the Grand Prix, European Championship and Players Championship Finals, while also failing to qualify for the Grand Slam.

"I don't sugar-coat anything. It's been terrible to be honest," admitted Gurney in an exclusive with Sky Sports.

"If I was playing well and hitting good averages and getting beaten, that's just one of those things, but when you're playing poorly and not giving yourself the opportunity to hit doubles, you're never going to win."

Gurney's candour is refreshing, although his scathing assessment of his current form is coupled with a surprising admission ahead of his annual pilgrimage to Alexandra Palace.

"I always feel that if you want to win the Worlds, you want to beat the best to be the best." Gurney philosophical about his tough draw...

"I'll be glad to see the back of this year to be honest. If somebody said to me now you can take a quarter-final or semi-final, I'd take your hand off!

"Obviously if you get that far and you get beaten you wouldn't be so gracious, but I'll be looking forward to playing."

With two major titles to his name, Gurney boasts a considerable pedigree, yet his comments are indicative of a man without a televised win to his name since September.

However, he has forged a reputation for producing the goods when his back is against the wall, which augurs positively ahead of a tournament he hopes will be the catalyst to a revival.

"I'm practising for two and a half, three hours every day now to get ready for it and whenever they say 'Game on', hopefully all the rest of this year goes out the window and I show what I can really do," he added.

"I always want to be inside the top eight because you're invited to everything then and you're knowing that you're competitive every single tournament, up there with the best in the world.

"Hopefully when we go back to a bit of normality with a crowd, the way the last three years have gone, I expect to be back up there and playing my best and [being] competitive again."

The World Championship represents the ideal setting for a change in fortune, although the sport's showpiece event has not been a happy hunting ground for the world No 11.

His best performance in the capital saw him make the quarter-finals in 2017 before succumbing to eventual champion Michael van Gerwen, and he has not gone beyond the third round since then.

His 2017 exploits are the only occasion in which he's progressed past the last 32 in seven appearances - a record he's desperate to rectify.

1:49 Daryl Gurney's major breakthrough came courtesy of his World Grand Prix success in 2017 Daryl Gurney's major breakthrough came courtesy of his World Grand Prix success in 2017

Did you know? Gurney has won seven of his nine meetings against William O'Connor, including both of their tussles in major ranking events.

"Whenever I get up there I seem to put a lot more pressure on myself because obviously you're playing for the biggest championship," the 34-year-old said.

"I know I've got the game to go all the way and possibly win it, and whenever I've kept on getting beaten by players because I've missed doubles or blown chances, it's disappointing.

"I don't think me and Ally Pally get on very well, but I'll keep on turning up and keep knocking on the door. Hopefully one year I will play my best and you never know what will happen."

Anything is possible at the World Championship, particularly given the unpredictable nature of 2020, with Dimitri Van den Bergh, Glen Durrant and Jose De Sousa all scooping maiden PDC majors.

Gurney showed signs of a resurgence during the Premier League restart, but he's endured a tough period since

Having said that, if Gurney is to challenge for the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy, he will be forced to do it the hard way.

He will face former World Cup finalist William O'Connor in his opener on Thursday, while Chris Dobey, Nathan Aspinall, De Sousa and Gerwyn Price are among the seeded players in his quarter.

"I always feel that if you want to win the Worlds, you want to beat the best to be the best. [Nathan] Aspinall is one of my best friends and so is Gezzy [Price]. If I get that far I will be ready to play them. I don't like to get an easy draw!

"At the moment Gezzy is top three in the world, maybe even the best player throughout this year, and Nathan isn't that far behind. If I can get that far and beat them or give them a good game, we'll see."

2:01 Gurney will take on William O'Connor for a place in the third round, after the Irishman eased past Niels Zonneveld in straight sets Gurney will take on William O'Connor for a place in the third round, after the Irishman eased past Niels Zonneveld in straight sets

The question is, does Gurney believe he's capable of lifting the World Championship title on January 3?

"I've definitely got the game. At the moment I'd tell you I haven't got the confidence to go all the way.

"It is a matter of getting through that first game, getting that first win and then taking it from there.

"I think the first game will mean everything. If I can get through that then the confidence will start to come back."

