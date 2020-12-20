Cameron Carolissen receives World Championship bye as Martijn Kleermaker and Josh Payne ruled out

Carolissen will now face former Lakeside finalist Danny Noppert in the second round

Cameron Carolissen will receive a bye through to the second round of the World Darts Championship, after Martijn Kleermaker and his intended replacement Josh Payne were ruled out of the tournament.

Emerging Dutchman Kleermaker was poised to make his PDC World Championship debut following an impressive first year on the circuit, although the 29-year-old has been withdrawn from the competition after returning a positive Covid-19 test.

"I am very disappointed that I won't be able to take part in the World Championship," Kleermaker told the PDC.

"My health is my main priority and currently I am not displaying any symptoms, but I would ask everyone to respect my privacy at this difficult time. Thank you for your support and understanding."

Former World Youth finalist Payne - the highest ranked player of the six final round losers at the PDPA Qualifier - was due to replace Kleermaker, although he's also been ruled out, despite returning a negative test.

The 27-year-old has been in close contact with someone in the last 24 hours who has returned a positive test and therefore has to self-isolate in accordance with UK government protocols.

With no further opportunity to replace Kleermaker before tonight's scheduled tie, South African qualifier Carolissen now receives a first round bye, with Sunday's evening session to feature just three matches.

All other players and officials tested so far have received negative results.

