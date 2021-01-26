Gary Anderson vows he will win another World Championship as he rules out retirement

Gary Anderson is looking to return to the summit of darts

Gary Anderson is not considering retirement, as he eyes a third World Championship crown in the coming years.

After mixed form throughout 2019 and 2020, the Flying Scotsman enjoyed an impressive run to the final at Alexandra Palace last month.

Although he failed to deliver his A-game in the decider against Gerwyn Price, there was more than enough evidence to suggest that Anderson is returning to his best.

1:39 Anderson was gracious in defeat after the World Championship final Anderson was gracious in defeat after the World Championship final

Such a showing put to bed any talk of retirement, and he further underlined his commitment to continue this week, by signing a new deal with Unicorn.

After back-to-back Sid Waddell Trophy triumphs in 2015 and 2016, the Scot is hoping to become just the third player after Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen to win three PDC world titles.

"I will win another for sure! I have that hunger and desire back and despite everything, I still love playing this game. I'm old school and just want to play darts the way it should be played and I want to prove a point to all the doubters but more importantly to myself," he said.

I really savour the combat on the big stages in the big tournaments. Anderson has the stomach for the fight

After a difficult two years, during which he sat out the Premier League in 2019 due to injury and decided not to travel to certain tournaments in 2020 amid coronavirus fears, the 50-year-old has the appetite to compete once more.

"I really savour the combat on the big stages in the big tournaments," he said. "In the last few months I managed to get to the two biggest finals at the World Matchplay and World Championship without playing well. I truly believe if I can get to anywhere near my best, I will be a major threat."

Anderson has put two difficult years in the rear-view mirror

'Nobody is scared of MVG anymore'

Michael van Gerwen's dominance of the sport has somewhat dwindled in recent months and Anderson feels the Green Machine's aura has diminished, as he looks to get his hands on more silverware:

"There isn't just one dominating. We all know how good Michael van Gerwen is but nobody is scared of him anymore. Price is a deserved World Champion. Peter Wright will still be challenging. Jose de Sousa has already proved how good he is and I'm a big fan of Nathan Aspinall, while Joe Cullen and Devon Petersen are now in the mix."

The Flying Scotsman returns to action this weekend at the Masters in Milton Keynes, where he will face Michael Smith or Adrian Lewis in the second round. A potential rematch of the World Championship final is in store at the quarter-final stage, should Anderson and Price come through their opening contests unscathed.

