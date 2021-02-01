PDC announces three Pro Tour 'Super Series' events to kick off the 2021 Players Championship season

Michael van Gerwen celebrates a win at the Summer Series in Milton Keynes last year

The PDC has announced three 'Super Series' events, which will kick off the 2021 Players Championship season.

After Q-School later this month, the full list of tour cardholders for the year will be confirmed, and the campaign will get underway.

Following a similar format to the grouped blocks of Players Championship events last year at the Summer, Autumn and Winter Series, the 2021 season will start with three four-day bursts.

After Jonny Clayton's victory at the Masters, the 'Super Series' events and the UK Open are the only professional events the PDC currently have in the calendar for the year ahead so far, with confirmation on the Premier League and other tournaments expected in due course.

Jonny Clayton's fills the vacant 10th spot to complete the line-up for the 2021 Premier League!

Super Series 1 will take place from February 25-28 in the Premier Suite at the Bolton Whites Hotel, adjoining the University of Bolton Stadium, as top-class darts returns to the former home of the UK Open.

Super Series 2 is planned to be held from March 16-19 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, with Super Series 3 to be staged from April 24-27 at the H+ Hotel in Niedernhausen, Germany.

Each Super Series will feature four one-day £75,000 Players Championship events.

Recently-crowned world champion Gerwyn Price will be looking to back up his status as the world's top-ranked player in the coming months

"We're pleased to be able to introduce the Super Series and to be able to look forward to the PDC ProTour returning in February," said PDC chief executive Matthew Porter.

"Given the current global situation, this format is the most appropriate for staging Players Championship events in a safe and secure environment, and worked well during 2020 after initially being introduced for the Summer Series.

"The Super Series will see our first 12 Players Championship tournaments of 2021 held across the next three months, with further details of the PDC calendar to be released in due course."

PDC Super Series 1 - February 25-28, Premier Suite, Bolton Whites Hotel

PDC Super Series 2 - March 16-19, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

PDC Super Series 3 - April 24-27, H+ Hotel, Niedernhausen

