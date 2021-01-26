The UK Open to move to the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes this March
Michael van Gerwen will be aiming to defend his UK Open title after the tournament was moved from Butlin's Minehead Resort in Somerset to the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes; PDC chief executive Matt Porter says they hope to "keep the spirit of the UK Open alive"
Last Updated: 26/01/21 1:23pm
The 2021 UK Open will be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes from March 5-7.
The annual festival of darts is usually held at the Butlin's Minehead Resort in Somerset, with eight stages in action during the early rounds of the three-day tournament.
"We share the disappointment of players and fans that the 2021 Ladbrokes UK Open will not be able to be staged in its popular home at the Butlin's Minehead Resort in front of a live crowd this March," said PDC chief executive Matt Porter.
- Price recalls his darting journey on Soccer AM
- When Price was right for rugby league
- Anderson: I'm not done yet, MVG will bounce back
"The UK Open forms an important part of the PDC calendar and it is appropriate that this retains its place in March this year.
"We're pleased to be able to keep the spirit of the UK Open alive by incorporating amateur players, even though we are unfortunately not able to stage qualifying events with Rileys this year due to the current circumstances.
"As always we'll be playing across eight stages simultaneously on the opening day, and I'm sure that the excitement and drama will remain for everyone watching the coverage around the world throughout the tournament."
2021 UK Open
Friday March 5
Afternoon Session (1200 GMT)
First Round
Second Round
Third Round
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Fourth Round
Saturday March 6
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
Fifth Round
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Sixth Round
Sunday March 7
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals
Final
Watch full coverage of every night of the Premier League on Sky Sports, and stick with us through the year as we bring you the latest darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts