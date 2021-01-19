Gerwyn Price makes an appearance on Soccer AM where he discusses his World Championship victory

World Darts champion Gerwyn Price made a guest appearance on Soccer AM where he discussed his victory at Alexandra Palace and his journey to the top of the sport.

Welshman Price capped a remarkable seven-year rise in the sport when he defeated Gary Anderson on January 3 to win his maiden world title.

Price's stunning 7-3 victory also saw him end Michael van Gerwen's seven-year reign as world No 1.

He also became the first Welshman ever to win the PDC tournament.

"I celebrated with doughnuts and a kebab," Price told Soccer AM, who recalled the moment he decided to commit to darts.

"I think 2015 - a year after I got my tour card, I got to the quarter-final of the Matchplay. I played Aidy (Adrian) Lewis the round before and I'd never played on TV over a longer format, the first to 10 legs and I beat him. I was like 'I can do this'. I needed to make a choice.

"Rugby was probably gone for me. It wasn't a big earner but for me, darts was my biggest earner. I had to support the family so I had to make a decision."

He continued: "I was doing really well in majors and I thought 'if I give this 100 per cent I could possible get top 32, top 16'. Now I'm No 1."

'The Iceman' says he doesn't mind being called the pantomime villain for his over enthusiastic celebrations, which stemmed from the 2018 Grand Slam of Darts final against Gary Anderson, but he now feels he's earned "a little bit of respect".

"I've showed that I'm not up there to be what they make out that I am. I've always been the same from the beginning."

Price also shared his day-to-day routine and training schedule, adding: "From January to May it's really busy when the Premier League is on so you don't really have time to practice. Your game time is practice really."

Price, who was a budding footballer in his younger days, also got the chance to show off his skills in Soccer AM's Pro AM.

