PDC World Darts Championship 2020/21: Gerwyn Price beats Gary Anderson to win maiden world title

Gerwyn Price produced a display worthy of darts' new world No 1 to beat Gary Anderson 7-3, claim his first World Darts Championship title and end Michael van Gerwen's reign at the top of the sport's rankings.

Having entered the tournament 19 days ago as the man with the most titles on the tour this year, Price added the biggest of the lot with a dominant victory that featured an average of 100.08, 13 180s and three 100+ finishes.

The 35-year-old from Markham in South Wales cruised through the early exchanges and missed nine match darts for a 7-2 victory as his previously spectacular display of finishing - that had sat at 75 per cent for periods - deserted him when he needed it most.

However, Price steadied himself and finally, with his 12th match dart, managed to pin the outer ring, sinking double five and then to his knees to breathe a huge sigh of relief as he claimed the title and much more besides.

Along with winning the £500,000 first prize, Price - a rugby league and rugby union player less than 10 years ago - ended Van Gerwen's seven-year reign as world No 1 and denied Anderson a chance to joining the illustrious band of players to have won three world titles.

A new world No 1 - Price's major televised titles World Championship 2021 Grand Slam of Darts 2018, 2019 World Grand Prix 2020 World Cup of Darts 2020 World Series of Darts Finals 2020

Seven years on from winning his Tour Card at Q school, and playing in his first World Championship final, the Iceman becomes the fifth Welshman to be crowned a world darts champion but the first to lift the prestigious Sid Waddell Trophy. He is also the first Q-School graduate to become world champion.

More to follow.....

