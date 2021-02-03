The Darts Show podcast with Fallon Sherrock, Jonny Clayton and Kevin Painter

After a break following the World Darts Championship, the Darts Show podcast team are back to review the first tournament of the year, look ahead to Q-School and have three guests in the virtual studio!

It's been almost a month since our last podcast and while Michael Bridge is ruled out via Transfer Deadline Day, Sky Sports' Laura Turner joins Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville to reflect on the latest from in and around the PDC.

The first champion of the year, Jonny Clayton, is on hand for a chat on a remarkable couple of months which he capped by winning The Masters at the weekend.

All eyes turn to Q-School where more than 650 players in Germany and the UK will attempt to win a two-year card to secure their place alongside new world champion Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Peter Wright.

Two of the biggest names heading for Milton Keynes join us, with Kevin Painter - the 2011 Players Championship winner - and Fallon Sherrock, one year on from her World Championship heroics, looking to make their way through the field.

Fallon Sherrock - the last 12 months have seen the Queen of the Palace miss out on a host of opportunities but she's turning it into a positive as she prepares to return to Q-School with her eyes firmly on the price of a place on the PDC Tour, plus how TikTok has kept her sane in lockdown.

Predictions - we reflect on news that the early parts of the season will be behind closed doors including the UK Open, and Laura and Colin make their predictions on what to expect over the coming season, the names to watch and those who could be crowned champions.

Jonny Clayton - The Ferret has been knocking on the door for a while now but victory over Mervyn King gave him The Masters title to go with his World Cup of Darts win - but the big questions... did he send Mark Webster a picture and will he turn full-time professional?

Kevin Painter - having lost his place among the elite in 2019, The Artist is showing all the grit of a major champion as he prepares to mix it with the rest of the hopefuls at Q-School - just don't ask him about Ipswich Town.

