Premier League Darts 2021: Dates, results & fixtures

Glen Durrant won the 2020 Premier League with victory over Nathan Aspinall in the final

Dates, fixtures and results for the 2021 Premier League will appear here once they have been confirmed by the PDC.

Jonny Clayton was confirmed as the 10th player to complete the line-up after the first nine names were announced following the conclusion of the World Darts Championship.

The new campaign had been due to begin at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on February 4, with Judgement Night in Brighton on April 1 and the Play-Offs scheduled for Berlin in May.

However the dates have been pushed back because of heightened Covid-19 restrictions, with the first nine events postponed until a later date - the PDC hope to start the 17-night roadshow by Easter.

Fixtures and dates will appear here once confirmed by the PDC.

