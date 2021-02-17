PDC Q-School: Danny Baggish and Scott Mitchell among 20 players to seal Tour Cards on final day

Danny Baggish enjoyed a memorable run at the World Championship in December, beating Damon Heta and Adrian Lewis

Scott Mitchell and Boris Koltsov picked up the last two 'automatic' Tour Cards at 2021 Q-School on Wednesday, as a further 18 players qualified through the Orders of Merit.

Former Lakeside champion Mitchell overcame Danny Baggish in the decider at Milton Keynes, while Koltsov beat Niels Zonneveld in the Niedernhausen final. Both runners-up also sealed their spots on the Pro Tour for 2021.

Koltsov created history as the first Russian player to win a PDC Tour Card. He has qualified for four World Championships since 2014 and also competed five times in the World Cup of Darts during his emergence in the sport.

The 32-year-old had already earned his Tour Card with his progression through Wednesday's event, which included wins over Michael Rasztovits, Michael Unterbuchner and Adam Gawlas as he reached the final.

"I was very nervous before this day, and now I'm feeling fantastic," said Koltsov, who dedicated his success to his father, who passed away last November.

"I had seven points but I was not through and you need to play [to] the last darts. That's why I won today, because after the first two or three games I was feeling free and I got to the final and won."Raymond van Barneveld was the highest-profile winner, as the five-time world champ gathered enough points on the Order of Merit across the four days to qualify.

Martin Schindler landed a nine-darter during his last 16 tie with Van Barneveld, although the German star had already secured his immediate return to the circuit after losing his Tour Card at the end of 2020.

The race for Tour Cards in the UK Qualifying School, where 13 were on offer from the Order of Merit in addition to the day's winner securing professional status, also went down to the wire - as Baggish dramatically sealed his spot on the ProTour alongside eventual victor Mitchell.

Baggish had entered Day Four without a point after the opening three days, but repeated his miraculous form under pressure - having come through the First Stage on Day Three - to claim a Tour Card.

He needed just one leg in the final against Mitchell, which he took to level at one-all before Mitchell pulled away to claim a 6-2 win to celebrate his spot on the PDC circuit in style.

Mitchell had begun the final day of action with just one ranking point, but saw off Alan Norris, Gary Butcher, Graham Usher, Shaun McDonald, Carl Wilkinson and Andrew Gilding in his run to the final.

"It's massive, honestly," said the 50-year-old. "I'm a farmer's kid from this little village in the New Forest - this isn't normal for us!

"They know me as Scotty the tractor driver, and I just keep trying to be me. I'm just so pleased - today I've been in tears."

Scott Mitchell enjoyed a fine run on Wednesday to get over the line

Baggish won the PDC's North American Championship in Las Vegas in 2019 and has competed in the past two World Championships, and he will now step onto the professional circuit.

Baggish admitted that he only realised after the final that he had secured his Tour Card, conceding: "I put so much pressure on myself, I felt like I had to win it.

"I wear my emotions on my shoulder, it's unbelievable - a dream come true. I'm a professional dart player. I've always thought that was always well, and as long as I could get my doubles in check I could compete with anyone.

"I believe it in myself and it's only the start. The first step is done. I'm looking to compete with the best and I can't wait to make it happen."

There was no such joy for Fallon Sherrock however, as a disappointing week came to an end with a first-round defeat at the hands of Andy Jenkins.

Automatic Tour Card winners UK Europe Kirk Shepherd Geert De Vos Jason Heaver Geert Nentjes Jake Jones Florian Hempel Scott Mitchell Boris Koltsov

Tour Card winners through Order of Merit UK Europe Jack Main Martin Schindler Andrew Gilding Niels Zonneveld Martin Lukeman Raymond van Barneveld Lewis Williams Zoran Lerchbacher Eddie Lovely Adam Gawlas Alan Soutar Michael Unterbuchner Joe Murnan John Michael Gordon Mathers Robert Marijanovic Peter Hudson Jon Worsley Brett Clayton John Brown Danny Baggish

Results

European Qualifying School Final Stage Day Four

Last 16

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-1 Kenny Neyens

Adam Gawlas 6-3 Owen Roelofs

Boris Koltsov 6-4 Michael Rasztovits

Michael Unterbuchner 6-3 Stefan Nilles

Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Patrick Bulen

Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Martin Schindler

Robert Marijanovic 6-5 Lukas Wenig

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 6-5 Christian Kist

Quarter-Finals

Adam Gawlas 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Boris Koltsov 6-5 Michael Unterbuchner

Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Raymond van Barneveld

Robert Marijanovic 6-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Semi-Finals

Boris Koltsov 6-2 Adam Gawlas

Niels Zonneveld 6-4 Robert Marijanovic

Final

Boris Koltsov 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

UK Qualifying School Final Stage Day Four

Last 16

Eddie Lovely 6-2 Sam Cankett

Peter Hudson 6-5 Kevin McDine

Shane McGuirk 6-5 Liam Meek

Danny Baggish 6-2 Matt Jackson

Scott Mitchell 6-2 Shaun McDonald

Carl Wilkinson 6-4 Jim Williams

Andrew Gilding 6-2 Jamie Clark

Mark Dudbridge 6-4 Kevin Garcia

Quarter-Finals

Peter Hudson 6-3 Eddie Lovely

Danny Baggish 6-5 Shane McGuirk

Scott Mitchell 6-3 Carl Wilkinson

Andrew Gilding 6-3 Mark Dudbridge

Semi-Finals

Danny Baggish 6-2 Peter Hudson

Scott Mitchell 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Final

Scott Mitchell 6-2 Danny Baggish

