PDC Qualifying School: Kirk Shepherd and Geert De Vos win Tour Cards as Final Stage begins

Kirk Shepherd has successfully come through Q-School on his last three attempts; in 2017, 2019 and now 2021

Kirk Shepherd and Geert De Vos claimed the first two PDC Tour Cards available as the Final Stage of Q-School got underway on Sunday.

Shepherd, who enjoyed a famous run to the 2008 PDC World Championship final before losing to John Part, regained his Tour Card in style with seven straight wins at the Marshall Arena.

The 34-year-old sealed the deal with a 6-1 victory over Jack Main in the decider.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗣𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗗 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗔 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗗!



Kirk Shepherd will be back on the PDC tour in 2021!



The former World Championship runner-up defeated Jack Main 6-1 in the final of Day One at UK Q School. pic.twitter.com/Mi9FTpGKCn — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 14, 2021

Shepherd fell to John Part in the final

In Germany, former BDO World Trophy winner De Vos took his place among the PDC's elite for the first time. The Belgian thrower overcame Jerry Hendriks, Michael Unterbuchner, Richard Veenstra and Geert Nentjes along the way, as he saw off stiff opposition to qualify for the professional tour.

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld came unstuck in the last 16, losing to Martin Schindler in a high-quality encounter in which both players averaged over 100.

Barney is bidding to return to the top table

Meanwhile, Fallon Sherrock suffered a second-round defeat to Sean Fisher, after the 'Queen of the Palace' overcame former BDO world champ Scott Mitchell in her opening game.

Sherrock was not the only big name to exit at the round of 64 in Milton Keynes, as Kevin Painter, Alan Norris and Danny Baggish also fell in the second round.

Watch full coverage of every night of the Premier League on Sky Sports, and stick with us through the year as we bring you the latest darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.