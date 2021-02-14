Darts News

PDC Qualifying School: Kirk Shepherd and Geert De Vos win Tour Cards as Final Stage begins

Sunday was the first of four days of the Final Stage of Q-School in Milton Keynes and Niedernhausen. The overall winner at each venue will secure a Tour Card on each of the four days, while Orders of Merit will be used to award a further 13 Tour Cards in the UK and eight in Europe

Kirk Shepherd has successfully come through Q-School on his last three attempts; in 2017, 2019 and now 2021
Kirk Shepherd and Geert De Vos claimed the first two PDC Tour Cards available as the Final Stage of Q-School got underway on Sunday.

Shepherd, who enjoyed a famous run to the 2008 PDC World Championship final before losing to John Part, regained his Tour Card in style with seven straight wins at the Marshall Arena.

The 34-year-old sealed the deal with a 6-1 victory over Jack Main in the decider.

Shepherd fell to John Part in the final
In Germany, former BDO World Trophy winner De Vos took his place among the PDC's elite for the first time. The Belgian thrower overcame Jerry Hendriks, Michael Unterbuchner, Richard Veenstra and Geert Nentjes along the way, as he saw off stiff opposition to qualify for the professional tour.

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld came unstuck in the last 16, losing to Martin Schindler in a high-quality encounter in which both players averaged over 100.

Barney is bidding to return to the top table
Meanwhile, Fallon Sherrock suffered a second-round defeat to Sean Fisher, after the 'Queen of the Palace' overcame former BDO world champ Scott Mitchell in her opening game.

Sherrock was not the only big name to exit at the round of 64 in Milton Keynes, as Kevin Painter, Alan Norris and Danny Baggish also fell in the second round.

