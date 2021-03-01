UK Open Darts 2021: Raymond van Barneveld to make big-stage return against Scotland's Alan Soutar

Raymond van Barneveld claimed his first PDC ranking title since 2013 during his comeback at the Super Series

Raymond van Barneveld will make his big-stage return against Scottish fireman Alan Soutar at the UK Open on Friday afternoon, with the draw for the first three rounds of the tournament now confirmed.

The five-time world champion lifted back-to-back UK Open titles in 2006 and 2007, and having regained his PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School after cutting short his retirement, Van Barneveld claimed a first ranking title for over seven years at the Super Series.

The Dutch legend will enter 'The FA Cup of Darts' at the second round stage on Friday's opening day, and he's been pitted against UK Open debutant Soutar in a mouth-watering tie, with the winner set to play Mickey Mansell in round three.

UK Open Roll of Honour Phil Taylor x5 (2003, 05, 09, 10, 13) Michael van Gerwen x3 (2015, 16, 20) Raymond van Barneveld x2 (2006, 07) James Wade x2 (2008, 11) Nathan Aspinall x1 (2019) Gary Anderson x1 (2018) Peter Wright x1 (2017) Adrian Lewis x1 (2014) Robert Thornton x1 (2012) Roland Scholten x1 (2004)

Soutar secured his Tour card at UK Qualifying School in Milton Keynes last month, and the 43-year-old has made a stunning start to life on the professional circuit, claiming the scalps of Adrian Lewis, Dave Chisnall, Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall during the Super Series.

The Arbroath ace advanced to the quarter-finals of Players Championship 3 on Saturday, where ironically he was beaten 6-2 by Van Barneveld, who went on to clinch his first individual PDC title since his Premier League triumph in May 2014.

Elsewhere, four-time women's world champion Lisa Ashton will lock horns with Aaron Beeney in round two, as she targets a first televised win over a male opponent.

'The Lancashire Rose' is also bidding to become the first woman to register victory at the UK Open since Deta Hedman in 2005, although Beeney will have been buoyed by his win over world champion Gerwyn Price at the Super Series.

Former World Youth finalists Martin Schindler and Berry van Peer will collide in a tasty opening round tie, while Australia's Gordon Mathers meets former World Championship runner-up Kirk Shepherd for a place in round two.

Ashton became the first woman to claim a PDC Tour Card via Qualifying School last January

American Danny Baggish makes his UK Open debut against Brett Claydon, 2020 Lakeside runner-up Jim Williams locks horns with Austria's Zoran Lerchbacher, while John Brown has avoided his father Steve in the draw, as the 20-year-old plays Gavin Carlin in round one.

Steve begins his 10th UK Open campaign against former Grand Slam champion Scott Waites in the second round, 2013 UK Open finalist Andy Hamilton faces either Ritchie Edhouse or Damian Mol, while World Youth champion Bradley Brooks takes on Martin Atkins.

Another intriguing second-round tussle sees emerging Irish player Keane Barry face either Geert Nentjes or former Lakeside champion Richie Burnett, while Canada's World Cup quarter-finalist Jeff Smith meets the winner of Van Peer or Schindler at the same stage.

Wayne Jones is one of three UK Open ever-presents in this year's field, and 'The Wanderer' gets his campaign underway against talented Dutchman Martijn Kleermaker in round two.

Steve Beaton enters the fray in round three against former Lakeside finalist Mark McGeeney, while two-time winner James Wade begins his campaign alongside the world's top 32 in Friday evening's fourth round.

Steve Beaton and James Wade have featured in every UK Open since the tournament's inception in 2003

The PDC have revealed that Wesley Harms, Robert Marijanovic, Daniel Larsson, Michael Unterbuncher, Darren Penhall and Boris Kcrmar are the six Tour Card holders not competing in the first ranking major of the 2021 season.

As a result, six players have received a bye through to the second round, including 2015 semi-finalist Andrew Gilding and former Lakeside champion Scott Mitchell.

Newly crowned world champion Price and former UK Open winners Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright will all be in action from March 5-7 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, and from the third round onwards, an open draw will be made live on stage.

2021 UK Open Draw - Selected Ties

First Round

Geert Nentjes v Richie Burnett

Brett Claydon v Danny Baggish

Keelan Kay v Kevin McDine

Boris Koltsov v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Berry van Peer v Martin Schindler

Geert De Vos v Niels Zonneveld

Adam Gawlas v Gino Vos

Zoran Lerchbacher v Jim Williams

Gordon Mathers v Kirk Shepherd

John Brown vs Gavin Carlin

Second Round

Scott Waites v Steve Brown

Keane Barry v Nentjes/Burnett

Andy Hamilton v Edhouse/Mol

Alan Soutar v Raymond van Barneveld

Aaron Beeney v Lisa Ashton

Martin Atkins v Bradley Brooks

Martijn Kleermaker v Wayne Jones

Lerchbacher/J Williams v Mathers/Shepherd

Jeff Smith v Van Peer/Schindler

Jon Worsley v Andrew Gilding

Luc Peters/Lewy Williams v Scott Mitchell

Third Round

Beeney/Ashton v Darius Labanauskas

Max Hopp v William O'Connor

James Wilson v Keegan Brown

Mark McGeeney v Steve Beaton

Ted Evetts v Darren Webster

J Smith/Van Peer/Schindler v Kleermaker/W Jones

Justin Pipe v Luke Humphries

John Henderson v Matt Edgar

Damon Heta v Siepmann/D Evans

Andy Boulton v Jelle Klaasen

Soutar/Van Barneveld v Mickey Mansell