PDC Super Series 2: Gerwyn Price beats Luke Humphries to secure first title since World Championship

Gerwyn Price took out Tuesday's winner Brendan Dolan on his way to the final

Gerwyn Price collected his first title since becoming world champion by beating Luke Humphries 8-5 in the final of Players Championship 6 on Wednesday.

The Welshman was in imperious form as he produced his best day of darts since January 3, when he took William Hill World Darts Championship glory, as he scooped the £10,000 top prize on the second day of PDC Super Series 2.

Price averaged 102.89 across his seven matches on the day, the sixth-highest total for a Players Championship winner since the DartConnect scoring system began being used in 2018, and averaged under 100 in a game just once.

PDC Super Series 2: Day two Quarter-finals Brendan Dolan 6-3 James Wade Gerwyn Price 6-3 Michael Smith Jamie Hughes 6-4 Niels Zonneveld Luke Humphries 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode Semi-finals Gerwyn Price 7-6 Brendan Dolan Luke Humphries 7-6 Jamie Hughes Final Gerwyn Price 8-5 Luke Humphries

PRICE WINS IT 🏆



A 10th Players Championship title, sealed on D10 for the world number one!



He beats Luke Humphries 8-5 to win his first title since becoming World Champion! pic.twitter.com/FFyXi1HOrt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 17, 2021

He overcame Chris Dobey in the first round and was taken all the way to a deciding leg by Andrew Gilding in round two, before seeing off Rowby-John Rodriguez, Scott Mitchell and Michael Smith to reach the semi-finals.

There, he had to battle across 13 legs before ending Brendan Dolan's dreams of claiming back-to-back Players Championship wins in a high-quality contest, surviving a missed bullseye from Tuesday's champion before taking the deciding leg in 14 darts to avenge a defeat to the Northern Irishman 24 hours earlier.

A 12-dart break of throw from Price in the opening leg of the final set the tone for another top-notch affair, with Humphries responding with a 13-darter before edging ahead.

Price took the next two to lead 3-2, and after Humphries finished 79 to level in leg six, four in a row for the world champion - as he reeled off legs of 14, 13, 15 and 13 darts - stamped his authority on the game at 7-3.

Hear from your champion Gerwyn Price after he wins his first ProTour title after his World Championship victory...



A great day for the Iceman, who knows he has a target on his back! pic.twitter.com/0r3wGMfVeH — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 17, 2021

Humphries hit back with a 13-darter and took out 126 on the bull for a 12-darter to keep his hopes alive, but Price found a key 174 score to leave 20 in the next before a third-dart double 10 sealed the title.

"I'm enjoying darts and playing well," admitted Price. "Every game I play is really tough because everyone's raising their game against me.

"It brings the best out of me and it's another win for me, so hopefully I can push on from here and pick up a couple more.

"I've been playing pretty decent - sometimes I miss a couple of doubles, if you give people chances they're going to take them and Brendan did exactly that yesterday.

"Obviously everyone's out to beat you and I've got a big target on my back, but it's nice to get another win under my belt. I'm playing well but people are playing well against me as well."

Another ranking final today! Not the result I wanted.. but a great way to back up my UK open final last weekend. Well done to @Gezzyprice 👏🏻🎯 now my time to kick on again from here! @ModusDarts180 @reddragondarts @PRGConstruction @cygroup2 @MarshallGroup pic.twitter.com/91o8IgR6OZ — Luke Humphries (@lukeh180) March 17, 2021

Humphries' run to the decider followed up his recent appearance in the Ladbrokes UK Open final 10 days ago, as he narrowly missed out in a second senior ranking final.

The former World Youth Champion knocked out former world champions Raymond van Barneveld and Peter Wright as well as Ian White, Gordon Mathers and World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode, before pinning a 122 bull finish in the deciding leg of his semi-final with Jamie Hughes.

Hughes' run to the last four was an encouraging return to form following his elbow surgery earlier this year as he won five matches on Wednesday.

Dutchman Van Duijvenbode was appearing in a second successive quarter-final of PDC Super Series 2, with fellow countryman Niels Zonneveld, UK Open champion James Wade and Tuesday's runner-up Michael Smith also reaching the last eight.

