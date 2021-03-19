Raymond van Barneveld receives medical treatment after falling ill at Players Championship 8

Raymond van Barneveld was taken ill shortly after his 6-1 defeat against Ryan Searle in Milton Keynes

Raymond van Barneveld required medical treatment following a collapse during the PDC Players Championship tournament in Milton Keynes.

Van Barneveld was defeated in the first round of the PDC Super Series 2 event in Milton Keynes, and later required medical assistance after becoming unwell in the arena.

The incident occurred while the five-time world champion marked a match between Jeffrey de Zwaan and Zoran Lerchbacher.

A PDC statement read: "Raymond Van Barneveld received medical treatment following a collapse at Friday's Players Championship 8.

"Van Barneveld was defeated in the first round of the PDC Super Series 2 event in Milton Keynes, and later required medical assistance after becoming unwell in the arena.

"He was treated by paramedics but has not required hospital treatment, and returned to his hotel at the Marshall Arena to be further monitored.

"Play was suspended whilst Van Barneveld received treatment before resuming at 1445 GMT."

Barney's manager Ben de Kok said: "I can't say more about it yet, everything is still uncertain."

Van Barneveld retired from the sport in 2019 but made his return earlier this year and won a two-year card through Q School.