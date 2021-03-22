Raymond van Barneveld posts update that he is 'doing well' after collapsing at PDC event

Barney is looking forward to a return to action next month

Raymond van Barneveld has posted a positive update, after he fell ill at a Players Championship event on Friday.

The five-time world champion collapsed at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes last week, after competing in one of PDC's Super Series events.

The 53-year-old received medical treatment, but did not require a hospital visit on the day, and was sent to his hotel room to recover.

"I would like to let you all know that I am doing well now and that I feel a lot better than yesterday," he wrote on Instagram.

"I want to thank everyone who took care of me at the Marshall Arena.

"Just to name a few people: PDC staff, security, my fellow players who helped me and especially the paramedics who took care of me. They were fantastic. I can't thank you enough.

"Also to all the people who messaged me and were concerned about me. I can't thank you all personally but I would like to thank you all this way!

"I am now going to focus on myself, the training and upcoming April 23rd. Hope that everyone will enjoy the games live on the couch again!"

'Barney' enjoyed a stunning return to the PDC, having won back his Tour Card at Q-School in February. He marked his return with a Players Championship title last month, his first ranking victory since 2013.

Watch live coverage of the 2021 Premier League on Sky Sports - the action gets underway on Monday April 5 with five consecutive nights of action as the first phase begins from the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.