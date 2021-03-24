World Cup of Darts 2021: Competition set for Jena, Germany in September

Welsh pair Gerwyn Price and Johnny Clayton won the 2020 event

The 2021 World Cup of Darts will take place at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena, Germany from September 9-12, the PDC has confirmed.

The annual tournament, in which 32 countries are represented by two-player teams in a combination of doubles and singles contests, is returning to Germany after being held in Salzburg, Austria in 2020.

Wales are reigning champions, after Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton sealed their nation's first crown last November. The 'Iceman' and the 'Ferret' enjoyed a remarkable run, beating Russia, Scotland, Australia, Germany and England along the way. The triumph also preceded individual success for the pair, as Price went on to win the World Championship and Clayton scooped the Masters.

Price and Clayton will be among the favourites once more, having both enjoyed individual success on the oche after their 2020 triumph

The Sparkassen-Arena in Jena is no stranger to hosting PDC events, having previously been the stage for the PDC's European Tour in 2017.

The PDC is expecting to announce ticket details in due course, subject to announcements from the German government regarding crowds attending sporting events.

All the action will be live on Sky Sports, across the three-day event.

2021 World Cup of Darts

Thursday September 9

Evening Session

8x First Round

Friday September 10

Evening Session

8x First Round

Saturday September 11

Afternoon Session

4x Second Round

Evening Session

4x Second Round

Sunday September 12

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session

Semi-finals & final

