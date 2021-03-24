World Cup of Darts 2021: Competition set for Jena, Germany in September
Wales will be looking to defend their PDC World Cup of Darts title in September, with the tournament now confirmed to take place at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena, Germany
Last Updated: 24/03/21 4:50pm
The 2021 World Cup of Darts will take place at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena, Germany from September 9-12, the PDC has confirmed.
The annual tournament, in which 32 countries are represented by two-player teams in a combination of doubles and singles contests, is returning to Germany after being held in Salzburg, Austria in 2020.
Wales are reigning champions, after Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton sealed their nation's first crown last November. The 'Iceman' and the 'Ferret' enjoyed a remarkable run, beating Russia, Scotland, Australia, Germany and England along the way. The triumph also preceded individual success for the pair, as Price went on to win the World Championship and Clayton scooped the Masters.
The Sparkassen-Arena in Jena is no stranger to hosting PDC events, having previously been the stage for the PDC's European Tour in 2017.
The PDC is expecting to announce ticket details in due course, subject to announcements from the German government regarding crowds attending sporting events.
All the action will be live on Sky Sports, across the three-day event.
2021 World Cup of Darts
Thursday September 9
Evening Session
8x First Round
Friday September 10
Evening Session
8x First Round
Saturday September 11
Afternoon Session
4x Second Round
Evening Session
4x Second Round
Sunday September 12
Afternoon Session
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session
Semi-finals & final
