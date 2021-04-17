LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast with Dimitri Van den Bergh and Matt Porter on the season so far

The Darts Show podcast team are back to review the whirlwind start to this year's event.

Paul Prenderville steps into the presenter's chair with Michael Bridge engaged in Sky Sports News duties, while joining former world No 1 Colin Lloyd for expert insight is Sky Sports' Laura Turner.

Premier League Darts: Night 6 fixtures Rob Cross vs Gary Anderson Jose de Sousa vs James Wade Jonny Clayton vs Dimitri Van den Bergh Glen Durrant vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright

Dimitri Van den Bergh - The Dreammaker is thriving behind closed doors and alongside fellow debutant Jonny Clayton is setting the pace at the top of the early table. The Belgian discusses his move to England on a permanent basis, his Premier League ambitions and how housemate Damon Heta has his sights set on joining him in the event.

Matt Porter - with lockdown restrictions across the country beginning to ease, the prospect of fans in arenas draws ever closer. As well as discussing how likely a Premier League crowd in Milton Keynes might be and the loss of the world No 1 from the event, the PDC chief executive opens up on the remainder of the season and how the European Tour, the World Grand Prix and the Grand Slam of Darts might look.

One-word Premier League - In keeping with the pace of this year's Premier League we get Lloydy and Laura to deliver a one-word verdict on all 10 players.

#LloydyForBakeOff - Our double major winner has taken his amateur baking to another level during lockdown. Laura and Matt join the campaign to get our man's skills known to the nation.

What we've learned - Ahead of the resumption our experts pick out the talking points from the first round of fixtures, from MVG's inconsistencies and a Flying Ferret to Duzza's struggles and a possible return to form for a couple of big hitters.

